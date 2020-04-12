Kelowna fire crews knock down house fire on Alameda Court

The incident occurred at around 10:30 p.m. on April 11

The Kelowna Fire Department responded to a 911 report of a house on fire at Alameda Court on Saturday.

Around 10:30 p.m. on April 11, the first officer on the scene reported smoke coming from the front of a large house under construction.

Crews quickly extinguished the blaze, but the fire still caused some minor damage to the front of the house. There were no injuries as the house was no occupied at the time.

The fire has been deemed suspicious is currently under investigation by both Kelowna Fire Department and the Kelowna RCMP.

READ MORE: ‘Incredibly disheartening’ say Kelowna paramedics after vehicle broken into, equipment stolen

READ MORE: In a pandemic, those on the front lines face unique mental health challenges

Daniel Taylor

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

Follow me on Twitter