Kelowna Fire Department fire truck. (Photo - Capital News)

Kelowna fire crews knock down house fire on Alameda Court

The incident occurred at around 10:30 p.m. on April 11

The Kelowna Fire Department responded to a 911 report of a house on fire at Alameda Court on Saturday.

Around 10:30 p.m. on April 11, the first officer on the scene reported smoke coming from the front of a large house under construction.

Crews quickly extinguished the blaze, but the fire still caused some minor damage to the front of the house. There were no injuries as the house was no occupied at the time.

The fire has been deemed suspicious is currently under investigation by both Kelowna Fire Department and the Kelowna RCMP.

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
