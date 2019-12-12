File photo

Kelowna fire crews extinguish early morning fire on Black Mountain

The fire was reported at 6:30 a.m. Thursday morning

An early morning fire started in an empty home on Black Mountain Thursday morning.

The Kelowna Fire Department responded to calls of a blaze in the 1600 block of Traut Road at around 6:30 a.m. Smoke and flames were reportedly coming from the single family resident when firefighters arrived, but crews quickly extinguished the fire which was in the basement area.

“The house was vacant at the time,” platoon captain John Kelly said in a post-incident release.

“The fire will be investigated by the Kelowna Fire Department and RCMP investigators.”

KFD responded to the fire with four engines, a rescue unit and 18 personnel.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Be aware of ticks when chopping down Christmas trees
Next story
RCMP rescue wounded raven on Vancouver Island highway

Just Posted

Kelowna area MP responds to Consevative leader’s resignation

Dan Albas wishes Andrew Scheer well after Scheer’s surprise announcement he is stepping down.

‘The most stressful job I’ve ever loved’: URBA director announces resignation

Laurel D’Andrea will be leaving the Uptown Rutland Business Association in February

UPDATE: 2020 budget deliberations underway at City of Kelowna

The mayor and council have begun their eight-hour pore through the document

Kelowna fire crews extinguish early morning fire on Black Mountain

The fire was reported at 6:30 a.m. Thursday morning

Poor sleep impacts recovery from stroke: UBCO researchers

A good night’s sleep is even more vital for people recovering from a stroke

VIDEO: Andrew Scheer to resign as Conservative leader

Decision comes after weeks of Conservative infighting following the October election

Summerland grape growers issue fundraising challenge

Gerry and Kathy Ryan have donated $5,000 to the Tree of Dreams fundraising campaign

RCMP rescue wounded raven on Vancouver Island highway

Bird expected to make full recovery

Be aware of ticks when chopping down Christmas trees

Potential for ticks to transfer to clothing

More rowers come forward with complaints about coach, criticism of UVic

Barney Williams is accused of verbal abuse and harassment

Raptors fans show Kawhi the love in his return to Toronto

Leonard receives championship ring, leads new club to win

Process to identify those killed in Gabriola plane crash could take days

Canadian flight museum suggests Alex Bahlsen of Mill Bay died in Tuesday’s crash

Disturbing find: Shuswap family seeking Christmas tree locates several animal carcasses

Black bear, a coyote and five deer found dumped in gravel pit west of Salmon Arm

RCMP uncover meth in arrest of Sicamous woman linked to alleged pellet gun shooting

Police say methamphetamine and other drugs found in car driven by suspect

Most Read