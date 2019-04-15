Mike Thomas/Yukon News file

Kelowna far-removed from accepted 4/20 rallies

“It’s legal with an asterisk.”

The unofficial marijuana-friendly holiday ‘4/20’ (April 20) is fast approaching, but the Kelowna pot scene isn’t as abuzz as other communities across B.C.

Rallies for 4/20 take place throughout the world, and there is speculation that changes are coming to the popular rallies in Vancouver. While Kelowna does partake in the festivities, it’s never truly ‘lit’–pun intended.

“I think we’re going to have to struggle through many years of opposition before we get to a normal point,” said Tyson Lennox, who works in the industry at Smokanagan Kelowna.

He said that he hopes that Kelowna communities will one day embrace 4/20 rallies.

“I hope so. I do feel like there may be a lot of people who may not like it. It’s a difficult walk to balance and try and promote it.”

With the legalization of marijuana still in a blurry reality to some around the Okanagan, Kelowna does host a few minor 4/20 events planned throughout the city, including a comedy night hosted by Smokanagan and a 4/20 party at Hemp City Kelowna.

Lennox said that though there are few pro-4/20 things to do, things will most likely change a bit more once legal recreation marijuana shops open in Kelowna.

“I look forward to cafes, and public spaces where people can enjoy (marijuana). I feel like people in B.C. have worked hard to establish communities and have helped people (for medical reasons) just to have them all squeezed out,” said Lennox.

Legalization hasn’t been the best thing to happen he said, because it’s turned a more criminal aspect into something that shouldn’t be.

“It’s legal with an asterisk,” said Lennox. “People are always trying to find ways to make it socially unacceptable. And the general vibe is (4/20) is not really worth celebrating here.”

While the City of Kelowna continues to sort through the proposed 23 legal shops to potentially open in Kelowna, the 4/20 crowds and events through the city may take a quieter approach as the legalization process continues.

