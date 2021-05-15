Kelowna duo arrested with stolen vehicles after ‘brief’ bicycle getaway attempt

A man and a woman were arrested on a forest service road on numerous pending charges

A man and woman, both 33 and from Kelowna, were arrested on Postill Lake Forest Service Road in possession of two stolen vehicles Friday, May 14, 2021. (File photo)

Kelowna police made two arrests and recovered two stolen vehicles on a forest service road Friday.

The Kelowna RCMP Target Team spotted a grey Chevrolet Suburban on May 14. The vehicle had been stolen along with a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck during a residential break-and-enter, RCMP said in a press release Saturday.

Investigators tailed the vehicle northeast of the city to the Postill Lake Forest Service Road and coordinated a response to safely stop the vehicle with the help of RCMP Air Services, a K-9 unit and uniformed and plain-clothed Kelowna RCMP officers.

“The vehicle attempted to evade police and investigators deployed a tire deflation device,” said Const. Solana Paré, media relations officer with the Kelowna regional detachment.

“As the vehicle continued to flee, the driver allegedly attempted to drive into a plainclothes officer at the scene, who was able to move out of the way to safety.”

The drivers of the Suburban — a man and a woman, both 33 years old — continued on for a short time until the vehicle broke down. The man left the driver’s seat and fled on a bicycle while the woman fled on foot.

Police said the bicycle getaway attempt was short-lived, and the suspect short-tempered.

“The man was arrested by police after briefly fleeing on the bicycle and was uncooperative with the officer, actively resisting arrest,” the release states.

Several backup officers assisted in subduing and taking the man into custody. Meanwhile, the woman was found and taken into custody with the assistance of Police Dog Services.

The bicycle the man was riding was also determined to have been stolen on May 11 in Kelowna. Later that evening, investigators from the Kelowna RCMP Target Team recovered the stolen Silverado at another residential address.

The man and woman, both from Kelowna, were held in police custody on numerous pending charges. The investigation remains ongoing.

