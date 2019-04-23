Kelowna RCMP building on Richter Street - Steven Lin

Kelowna driver searches for man who allegedly tried to run him off the road

The driver said he just missed a biker trying to avoid a collision

A Kelowna man who alleges he was almost run off the road with his family last week is warning other residents.

Dan Marcotte was driving on Glenmore Road, near the dump, around 8 p.m. Monday, April 15 with his wife, mother and step-father in his 2015 Dodge Journey when he was allegedly run off the road by a young man driving a white BMW.

“I went to pass the kid and he cranked his wheel and touched the sides of his doors to my fender. Now I have white paint on my fender,” said Marcotte.

READ MORE: Dashcam captures close call between minivan, taxi at busy Vancouver intersection

READ MORE: Alleged prohibited driver fails to flee from police

He has come forward with the hope he can one day speak to the young man who was allegedly driving dangerously. He wants to let him know the severity of what could have happened.

It wasnt just him that was at risk. Marcotte said when the driver swerved into him to keep him from passing he almost hit a man riding his bicycle on Glenmore Road.

“Seven people’s lives could have been changed that day forever,” said Marcotte who said he nearly missed the cyclist.

“I missed him by six inches.”

RCMP were called to investigate, however Marcotte said he would still like to speak to the man.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘He was very close to being gone’: Kootenay teens rescue fisherman from raging river
Next story
Trial set for woman accused of lying to get into Trump club

Just Posted

Kelowna Boat Show highlights abandoned boat program

The 24th annual Kelowna Boat Show hits shores April 27 and 28.

West Kelowna fire under control

A fire broke out just above Bear Creek Provincial Park Monday

Kelowna’s Korczak, Canada en route to U18 quarter-finals

Kaedan Korczak and Team Canada play Latvia Thursday

Kelowna driver searches for man who allegedly tried to run him off the road

The driver said he just missed a biker trying to avoid a collision

Social media flooded with love for woman found dead on Kelowna beach

“We lost a sister. Because that is what we are it is a sisterhood and I can’t help but feel anything but sadness.”

VIDEO: Okanagan fire victim Amy Hansen speaks out on the loss of her four pets

A gofundme page has been started for Hansen, with $1,140 raised of a $5000 goal to help her rebuild

SPCA investigating hen cull at Shuswap egg farm

Egg farm regulator says they are confident cull at was done properly

‘Cutthroat’ sport of wine tasting happening now in the Okanagan

BC Tasting Games are underway with competitions in three Okanagan communities.

Okanagan Rail Trail a popular place

Thousands pack North Okanagan section over long weekend

B.C. men challenge constitutionality of Canada’s secret no-fly list

Parvkar Singh Dulai says he received a “denial of boarding” notification under the no-fly program last May 17

Murder on B.C. property didn’t need to be disclosed before sale, court rules

Buyer had tried to break contract after learning a man with ties to crime had been murdered there

Kelowna pimp faces 4 year sentence

In court the details of how Simon Rypiak lured 4 women into prostitution revealed

B.C.’s largest Vaisakhi festival target of threatening Facebook post: Surrey RCMP

Police say they are investigating the posts on Facebook, after local MLA forwarded screenshots

Pug life: B.C. town boasts waggish list of dog names

Freedom-of-information request lists most ‘pupular’ dog names registered in White Rock

Most Read