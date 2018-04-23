An attic fire at a house fire in Rutland Monday was quickly brought under control. -Image: Matthew Abrey

Kelowna crew knocks down attic fire in Rutland

No one home at the time as Kelowna Fire Department extinguishes small blaze on Cactus Road

Emergency crews were called in to battle a fire at a home Monday in the Rutland area of Kelowna.

At about 1:20 p.m., the Kelowna Fire Department responded to calls of flames and black smoke at a two-storey residence at 925 Cactus Road.

With no one home at the time, a KFD crew entered the house and quickly extinguished a small fire in the attic.

The fire was caused by a small fan in the attic which shorted out.

Most Read