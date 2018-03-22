Allan and Bettina Collier. Photo: Contributed

Kelowna couple confront Alzheimer’s disease

Allan and Bettina Collier stay active and take life one day at a time

Allan and Bettina Collier have shared a lifetime together since they met in high school.

In a marriage that has lasted 63 years, the Colliers raised two daughters and have welcomed grandchildren and great-grandchildren into their lives.

Bettina had previously beaten cancer twice through aggressive chemotherapy.

But their life together took an unexpected turn nine years ago when Bettina’s short-term memory loss symptoms were diagnosed as Alzheimer’s disease.

At the time, the Colliers were referred by their doctor to the Alzheimer Society of B.C. office in Kelowna, which has become a source of both information and support to help Allan and Bettina make adjustments in their lives brought on by the disease.

Today, the love they share together has grown stronger, and their focus is living an active lifestyle while adjusting to the realities of Alzheimer’s.

“I used to golf two or three times a week but I stopped because that is about a six-hour turnaround in time, and that’s a bit too long for Bettina to be alone during a day,” Allan said.

“So now I do other things like shoot pool and play bridge. Those activities don’t take as long.”

For Bettina, her husband has become her caregiver, helping her overcome her limitations.

She loves to bake but needs Allan present now to make sure she doesn’t forget any steps in the process. She can’t drive a vehicle anymore. She can go for short walks on her own near her house but avoids striking out beyond that, like venturing downtown on her own.

She spends time everyday working on word search and word hunt books to exercise her mind, and they both attend the Minds In Motion fitness and social program organized by the Alzheimer’s Society every Monday.

“It helps to have the support and Allan is a wonderful, wonderful husband. I wouldn’t change him for the world,” Bettina said.

“From day to day I don’t really feel a difference because of Alzheimer’s. I try not to think about it because if I do, it makes me upset and not to happy.”

Allan summarizes their life today this way: “We’re continuing a journey together and we keep looking at the bright side of life. That’s all we can do. We’ve never really had a bad moment.”

He was invited to speak about his role as an Alzheimer’s caregiver at the kick-off launch event on Monday for the annual Kelowna Investors Group Walk for Alzheimer’s fundraiser on Sunday, May 6, at City Park. The Colliers are walk honourees for this year’s event.

The walk and other fundraisers remain critical to financially support Alzheimer’s Society programs, which Allan says are an important resource for caregivers.

“The society has been very helpful with our situation. They help both the caregiver and the person who has Alzheimer’s,” Allan said.

“It’s really hard to deal with this all on your own.”

Mary Mandarino, a West Kelowna resident and chair of the upcoming Alzheimer’s Walk, says husbands becoming caregivers for their wives stricken with dementia is becoming more common.

“It’s a reversal of the traditional role model where the wife and mother is typically in the caregiver role,” Mandarino said.

“Now all of a sudden men find themselves increasingly in that caregiver position. That’s been a bit of an education for me to learn that. I never thought about it until I started to meet men caregivers serving that role.”

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@BarryGerding
barry.gerding@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Stargate armour debuts at Kelowna expo
Next story
Snow to make a comeback on B.C. mountain passes

Just Posted

Kelowna couple confront Alzheimer’s disease

Allan and Bettina Collier stay active and take life one day at a time

Stargate armour debuts at Kelowna expo

The Kelowna Fan Experience will feature Jaffa armour from Stargate SG-1

Vancouver artist rocks to fight opioid crisis

Jeremy Allingham is set to bring his guitar-focused rock ‘n roll to Kelowna April 6, Vernon June 9

Okanagan Falls winery showing international photo project

Liquidity Wines will be sole Canadian show of National Geographic’s Photo Ark

Kelowna celebrates World Down Syndrome Day

More than 50 people gathered in Kelowna to bring awareness to diversity and difference

Crook’s Corner

Arts and entertainment highlights this week across the Okanagan

Snow to make a comeback on B.C. mountain passes

Wintry conditions return

B.C. Scientists witness first-ever documented killer whale infanticide

“It’s horrifying and fascinating at the same time.”

Lawyer for one suspect in beating of man with autism says he’s not guilty

Ronjot Singh Dhami will turn himself in, lawyer said

Liberals awarded $100,000 contract to man at centre of Facebook data controversy

Christopher Wylie says his voter-profiling company collected private information from 50 million Facebook users

Facebook’s Zuckerberg admits mistakes in privacy scandal

Zuckerberg admits to privacy scandal involving a Trump-connected data-mining firm, but no apology

Rockets’ Foote a finalist for top WHL D-man

Cal Foote named the Western Conference top defenseman; Foote and Dube named all-stars

UPDATE: Former B.C. city councillor sentenced nine months for sexual assault

Dave Murray, convicted this past fall, hired a private investigator to intrude on the victim’s life.

Shots fired in Kamloops

Kamloops RCMP are investigating a report of shots fired and a possible explosion at a trailer court

Most Read