Kelowna council looks to land commission for help with problem property

City has been trying to have owners clean up the land for more than a decade

An agricultural property in Kelowna’s northeast that has been a mess for more than a decade may finally be getting cleaned up.

The owners of 982 Old Vernon Road have asked council to support an application to the Agricultural Land Commission (ALC) to allow two commercial businesses on the site to continue operating.

A sawmill operated on the property from 1950 to 2005, when it was purchased by the current owners, and a portion of it is covered in wood waste. There is also contamination on the site.

Since 2005, the owners have tried several methods to remove the waste, and while current efforts are proving successful, they are time-consuming.

Coun. Maxine DeHart noted that she and Coun. Mohini Singh visited the property more than 10 years ago.

“We were assured that this property would be cleaned up and the applicants were trying to do their best. But here we go, 11 or 12 years later, and we’re in the same boat.”

The city is working with the property owners on the clean-up and to have the land restored to viable agricultural use in the future.

While council was reluctant to support the application, staff indicated that it would mean the city would still be the main enforcer in having the property cleaned up.

“We don’t have the tools to allow any other uses that may support the clean-up,” added Ryan Smith, director of planning and development services. “The ALC would have those tools at their disposal, and would allow the city to participate and do more.”

Coun. Luke Stack said he wants the ALC to set short-term objectives for the owners.

“Primarily to give the neighbours some assurance and comfort that there is some progress being made.”

Coun. Gord Lovegrove said he has seen no offer from the owners to remediate the site.

“At this point, I’m leaning towards saying make it their problem… issue a cease and desist order until it’s cleaned up.”

However, Mayor Tom Dyas pointed out that it is not a simple matter.

“It’s a long process and one of the boxes that will have to be ticked, if we have to go down that road, is did we take every possible step to consider all options.”

Council voted in favour of forwarding the application to the ALC in order to help move the property into compliance.

“While it seems counterintuitive, I think it’s best we get this in front of the ALC so that there can be a decision made and we can move forward,” said Coun. Loyal Wooldridge.

Council has also asked the ALC for a timeline for its recommendations and decision regarding the property.

Agricultural Land ReserveCity CouncilCity of Kelowna