Kelowna council defers decision on homeless development

BC Housing is revisiting original plan after concerns from local businesses

The area of Kelowna where BC Housing has proposed supportive housing be built. -Image: Google Maps

Kelowna City Council has deferred a decision on an application by BC Housing to build a homeless housing complex just off Enterprise Way in Kelowna.

Council made the decision Monday after learning BCH intends to redesign its initial development plan at 1642 Commerce Avenue.

It was to be looked at by council today for both form and character.

A group of Kelowna businesses expressed concern over not being consulted on plans for the homeless housing complex and requested the decision be delayed.

“I’m pleased BC Housing is is responding to concerns of neighbours,” said Kelowna mayor Colin Basran.

The provincial government announced via news release on Dec. 1 that it would be developing 55 supportive housing units in the Mill Creek Commerce Park (MCCP).