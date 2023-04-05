Kelowna council debates family-friendly and green space aspects of townhouse development

A three-storey, eight-unit project proposed for the corner of Raymer Ave. and Richter St.

Some councillors feel a family-friendly townhouse development proposed for Pandosy Village doesn’t live up to that promise.

The project, located at the corner of Raymer Avenue and Richter Street, is an eight-unit, three-storey building containing two and three-bedroom condos. It is across the street from Raymer Elementary and near Osprey Park and two childcare facilities.

Coun. Rick Webber pointed out that there isn’t much green space provided in the development.

“It’s considered family-friendly and yet if mom or dad said ‘kids get out of the house’ they walk out the front door and they’re standing at the busy intersection of those two streets and there is literally nowhere for them to play.”

Coun. Luke Stack said many families would be thrilled to be near Raymer Elementary and Osprey Park.

“So I think there would be a lot of families that would be happy not to have yards.”

He added council should have further discussions about green space in urban developments.

“It really affects the way our city is going to grow if we’re going to insist people keep yards with the houses.”

Coun. Charlie Hodge said the project doesn’t live up to family-friendly.

“If I was one of the family members I would say no, it isn’t. But you’re marketing this is as good for children.”

Hodge said that he liked the project but added that having park space nearby, regardless of the development, isn’t good enough.

“Each application should stand on its own. It shouldn’t count on the park next door or the park across the street.”

A suggestion was made that development could be reduced by one unit to allow for more green space, something that Coun. Loyal Wooldridge was not in favour of.

“For me, one of the things that families and children want is a home. If we want to start moving the goalposts with those directives then we’re just going to increase the cost of housing.”

Council voted in favour of issuing a development permit for the project.

