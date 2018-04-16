Kelowna cops plan to make being arrested fun

Cops for Kids Jail and Bail Thursday April 19 is expected to be fun for all.

Some Kelowna residents may find themselves temporarily behind bars inside the Canadian Brewhouse, but it’s all in the name of fun and supporting local children in need.

The annual Cops or Kids Kelowna Jail & Bail will be taking place Thursday April 19 at the Canadian Brewhouse and otherwise law abiding citizens will be arrested by off-duty police officers before facing the presiding judge to own up to their charges.

They’ll then spend a small portion of their day behind bars in order to fundraise their bail by calling friends and family to help them out of their sticky situation.

READ MORE: COPS FOR KIDS IS ON A ROLL

Donations made to Cops for Kids will count towards the perpetrator’s bail, and upon reaching their goal, they’ll be released from the Cops for Kids jail. Money raised from this event will help the Cops for Kids Charitable Foundation fund much needed medical equipment, therapy, learning and mobility aids for local children.

“I realize the importance of giving back to such a strong local charity,” said managing partner Felipa Marioras. “The Canadian Brewhouse is once again proud to give back to our community and we strongly believe in the work being done by Cops for Kids. The annual Jail & Bail is a fun way for us to raise money to help kids with items that aren’t covered by government or other local agencies.”

READ MORE: BIG EVENT FOR COPS FOR KIDS

The Cops for Kids team is looking forward to this fun annual event.

“We still have spaces available for more arrests, as we aim to beat our fundraising total of $10,000 from last year,” said John Bauer, Kelowna RCMP volunteer Auxiliary Constable, in a press release. “This year will be my eighth year as a rider for the annual Cops for Kids Ride. It truly amazes me to see all the different members of our great community come together to support a common cause of helping families in need.”

If you, or someone you know might be deserving of a “Summons,” please visit www.copsforkids.org or call 250-801-4438 to arrange their arrest.

