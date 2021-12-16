Photo of suspect vehicle from Kelowna RCMP

Kelowna construction worker injured in altercation involving fake gun

The incident happened at a worksite on Foxtail Terrace

A construction worker is recovering after getting into an altercation with two people at a worksite on Foxtail Terrace.

According to Kelowna RCMP, the worker arrived on-site just before 8 a.m., Dec. 15, and noticed two people in a vehicle nearby.

“The victim approached the vehicle and the three got into a verbal disagreement,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

One of the occupants of the vehicle produced what is believed to have been an imitation firearm and injured the victim before ramming his vehicle and fleeing the area.

The victim, a 42-year-old Kelowna man, was taken to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are looking for the suspect vehicle, a silver Dodge Charger, that was reported as stolen from the Kelowna area.

The suspects are described as a man and woman wearing COVID-style masks.

“We are working diligently to identify the suspects in this incident,” said Cpl. Noseworthy. “Our officers are canvassing for witnesses and security footage at this time, and we encourage anyone with information to come forward and speak with us immediately.”

Anyone with information on this assault is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at (250) 761-3300.

