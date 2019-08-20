A gas line was struck on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, on Taylor Road in a construction mishap. (David Venn - Kelowna Capital News)

UPDATE: Kelowna construction crew snags gas line on Taylor Road

Crews are working to patch the line

An excavator struck a gas line on Taylor Road near Gaggin Road Tuesday morning before 10 a.m. during a maintenance job.

A reporter on scene said the area smelt of gas and Kelowna Fire is on scene as a precaution.

The site foreman quickly reported to the scene to start patching up the snagged gas line.

Nicole Brown, communications advisor for FortisBC said given the area of the hit, they may have to suspend service for up to three people in order to make the repairs, but that decision has yet to be made.

“This is a routine part of what we do each day,” she said.

READ MORE: Knife-wielding man tries to break into Okanagan retirement home

READ MORE: Kelowna man nearly drowns in Okanagan Lake

David Venn
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at david.venn@kelownacapnews.com
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: RCMP unveil new, state-of-the-art forensics lab in Surrey

Just Posted

Kelowna construction crew snags gas line on Taylor Road

Crews are working to patch the line

Kelowna dog ‘Alice’ to get surgery thanks to BC SPCA crowdfunding

With the surgery, Alice’s prognosis is ‘excellent,’ stated the BC SPCA

UBC Okanagan partners with Blood Services Canada to educate, recruit donors

Nursing students from Okanagan university take to community events to inform public

Kelowna man charged with killing wife and two daughters returns to court

Jacob Daniel Forman appeared before B.C. Supreme Court today

Suspicious item forces 47 to evacuate plane at Kelowna airport

Kelowna RCMP continue investigation of suspicious item on airplane

VIDEO: Bald eagle caught in ‘amazing’ hunt for fish on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast

Vancouver fire chief catches a rare beautiful sight

VIDEO: RCMP unveil new, state-of-the-art forensics lab in Surrey

The laboratory is expected to handle thousands of forensic services from across Canada annually

Scheer promises EI tax credit for new parents if Conservatives form government

The government currently taxes employment insurance benefits for new parents

Salmon Arm Roots and Blues Festival exceeds expectations

Artists, attendees and organizers praise effort behind successful event

B.C. seizes 1.5M grams contraband tobacco, down from 5.75M grams the year prior

The 2019-2020 seizures were a sharp drop compared to the 2018-2019 year,

B.C. manhunt suspects left cellphone video before they died: family

Family member says Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky recorded final wishes

B.C. Speaker tight-lipped about aide’s legislature security tour

B.C. Liberals question Alan Mullen’s drive across Canada, U.S.

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: High temperatures with mix of sun and cloud

Your weather report for Tuesday, August 20th, 2019.

Kayaks, paddleboards stolen from tenants at Shuswap resort

Thefts reported to have occurred overnight on Wednesday, Aug. 14

Most Read