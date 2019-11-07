(Photo: Bananatag/Facebook)

Kelowna tech groups grab spots in top 50 fastest growing Canadian companies

Bananatag and Strawhouse Inc. were named in Deloitte’s 2019 Technology Fast 50

Okanagan companies have been added to a prestigious list of the top growing Canadian tech companies.

According to global consulting company Deloitte, Kelowna businesses Bananatag Systems Inc. and Strawhouse Inc., have been named to the top 50 fastest growing tech companies in Canada over the past four years.

Bananatag, which also has offices in Vancouver, was named the 30th fastest growing tech company after a 530 per cent increase in revenue growth since 2015. Strawhouse was named 32nd with a 512 per cent increase in the four year span.

The list’s No. 1 company, ApplyBoard which helps students study abroad in Canada and the U.S., had a 12,526 per cent increase.

READ MORE: $4.1 million West Kelowna multi-sport dome set to open soon

Bananatag and Strawhouse were two of 10 B.C. companies included on the 2019 Technology Fast 50 list which recognizes the fastest growing technology, media and telecommunications businesses.

A digital email tracking and scheduling company founded in 2013, Bananatag has already been recognized for its expanding services with being named to the B.C. Ready to Rocket list in early 2019.

READ MORE: Gas prices fluctuate by more than 10 cents across the Okanagan

B.C. had the second most companies on the list and was only behind Ontario which claimed 27 spots in the top 50.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UBCO remembers the fallen during community ceremony

Just Posted

Santa’s Toy House makes the naughty list of scam sites

Santa’s Toy House almost scammed a West Kelowna resident out of some Christmas gifts

Suspects avoid RCMP spike belt during Okanagan wide crime spree

Suspects in a Dodge Ram are wanted by RCMP

Trial begins for Lake Country man charged with sexual assault of teen

The man is facing charges for both sexual assault and sexual interference of a person under 16

$150,000 wakeboard boat stolen in West Kelowna

The 2018 Cobalt was stolen on Nov. 7

$4.1 million West Kelowna multi-sport dome set to open soon

All are welcome to attend the official opening on Nov. 16 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at 2139 McDougall Road

VIDEO: Canopy Growth and Drake team up on new cannabis venture

Drake will hold a 60-per-cent stake in More Life Growth Co.

Summerland’s Bottleneck Drive members to welcome festive season

Wineries, cideries, breweries and distilleries to hold special events and offer samples

Coat drive delivers warmth to North Okanagan’s most vulnerable

Sutton realtors brave the cold for Warm N’ Fuzzy Collection

B.C. teen receives visibility boost from X-Games athlete after dirt bike stolen

“Help get this kid his bike back!”

Hootsuite founder from Okanagan seeks new CEO

Ryan Holmes moving to executive chairman of major social media management company

VIDEO: Victoria researcher unveils B.C.’s first unique dinosaur discovery

Royal BC Museum palaeonotologist confirms discovery of ‘Ferrisaurus sustutensis’

B.C. should demand mining companies pay cleanup costs up front: Indigenous study

Auditor general recently found the costs of cleanup go beyond government’s surety by $1.4 billion

Some cancer patients waiting longer for surgery as B.C. puts focus on hips, knees

Abbotsford doctors say focus on joints and a lack of anesthesiologists leave local patients waiting

Star Gazing: A Transit of Mercury

Rarely visible stellar event happening next week

Most Read