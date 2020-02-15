The Incredible Hulk: Kelowna community rallies for 9-year-old fighting brain tumour

Casorso Elementary’s Urijah Fisher, nicknamed Hulk, has been battling the tumour since he was 3

Urijah Fisher has been fighting against an inoperable brain tumour since he was three years old.

Now, communities across Kelowna are joining in the fight with a fundraiser event planned to help support Urijah and his family while the nine-year-old Casorso Elementary student is treated at the Children’s Hospital in Vancouver.

An open invitation has been sent out for the March 10 fundraiser at Mid-Town Station Kitchen and Drink which will have food, drinks and a silent auction with all proceeds being donated for medical expenses.

Family friend and fundraiser organizer Tanya Miles said Urijah, who’s nickname is Hulk, is as positive as they come.

“He’s such an incredible kid,” Miles said.

“He’s got that personality that says I’m gonna tackle the world no matter what’s in front of me.”

READ MORE: Central Okanagan public school issues letter about coronavirus

READ MORE: South Okanagan man in desperate need of kidney donor

On Feb. 14, Urijah underwent surgery in Vancouver to relieve some of the symptoms of the brain tumour.

Miles said afterwards that Hulk is recovering from the surgery but was still able to smile and give the thumbs up to his family.

The fundraisers starts at 3:30 p.m. at Mid-Town at 1615 Dickson Ave in Kelowna. Mid-town has donated food and the space for the event.

Admission will be by donation for the family event and all ages are welcome.

For more information, or to make donations if unable to attend the fundraiser, contact Tanya Miles at 250-878-0824.

