Kelowna city workers prepare for Christmas Light Up

The Christmas season is upon Kelowna.

City workers fixed lights, set up a Christmas tree and prepared the outdoor skating rink in downtown Kelowna Wednesday, for the 30th annual Christmas Light Up, scheduled for Dec. 1.

RELATED: Your guide to winter light ups around the Okanagan

The Downtown Kelowna Winter Street Market will also return at the start of December. Visit Stuart Park and Water Street and explore the festive market, skate on the Stuart Park ice rink, listen to the live music or even meet the big man in red himself.

At the market, you can indulge in some festive sweets and treats, munch on some delicious street food, or sip your hot chocolate by a cozy fire. Once you’ve taken all that excitement in, finish the evening off at 6 p.m. with the 30th annual tree lighting celebration.

edit@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.