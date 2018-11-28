Kelowna city workers prepare for Christmas Light Up

The Christmas season is upon Kelowna.

City workers fixed lights, set up a Christmas tree and prepared the outdoor skating rink in downtown Kelowna Wednesday, for the 30th annual Christmas Light Up, scheduled for Dec. 1.

RELATED: Your guide to winter light ups around the Okanagan

The Downtown Kelowna Winter Street Market will also return at the start of December. Visit Stuart Park and Water Street and explore the festive market, skate on the Stuart Park ice rink, listen to the live music or even meet the big man in red himself.

At the market, you can indulge in some festive sweets and treats, munch on some delicious street food, or sip your hot chocolate by a cozy fire. Once you’ve taken all that excitement in, finish the evening off at 6 p.m. with the 30th annual tree lighting celebration.


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Jay Schlosser, with the City of Kelowna, is handed part of a Christmas tree Wednesday which will be lit for the annual Kelowna Downtown Light Up Dec. 1. - Carli Berry/Capital News
Wayne Wong, with the City of Kelowna, staples branches to the annual Nativity scene that will be lit up in downtown Kelowna at the end of the week. - Carli Berry/Capital News
A zamboni driver prepares the outdoor skating rink for its opening Dec. 1. - Carli Berry/Capital News

Previous story
Grand Chief Stewart Phillip recognized with honorary degree
Next story
B.C. mom’s declining health forces her to return from Africa without adopted son

Just Posted

RCMP return to Cram the Cruiser

The fundraiser will take place at local Save-On-Foods in Lake Country and Kelowna Dec. 1

Kelowna city workers prepare for Christmas Light Up

Workers put together a tree, prepared the skating rink and more Wednesday

UPDATE: West Kelowna man wins Canucks 50/50 prize: “I can’t believe this”

Gordon Schimpf has reportedly won the prize of just over $700,000

Phillip recognized with honorary degree

Grand Chief Stewart Phillip was awarded an honorary degree from the University of British Columbia

Kelowna November Project gets community day

The free exercise group now has a day dedicated to the project, Nov. 28

Cooler temperatures on the way for B.C. Interior

Environment Canada is forecasting a cooler next few days

BC RCMP spokesman’s boss denies calling him redundant, coroner’s inquest hears

Sgt. Pierre Lemaitre’s death was linked to Robert Dziekanski’s death at YVR in 2007

Jeopardy responds to William Shatner tweet about word invented by B.C. 6-year-old

Jeopardy questions from Nov. 20 spur Twitter support for levidrome

Spirit of welcoming unveiled at Okanagan nordic centre

The official unveiling of the dual language signs at Nickel Plate Nordic Centre.

‘World’s Most Extreme Grandpa’ hails from Trail, B.C.

John Carter featured on YouTube; video nears 50,000 views shortly after release

Non-profits, local governments invited to replace Greyhound

Eight B.C. highways still have no bus service offers

B.C. gangster Jarrod Bacon’s stay in halfway house extended by six months

National parole board concerned about his risk to the community

Grand Chief Stewart Phillip recognized with honorary degree

Grand Chief Stewart Phillip was awarded an honorary degree from the University of British Columbia

B.C. greenhouses face steep heating bills after pipeline explosion

Costs skyrocketed after the blast choked off natural gas supplies.

Most Read