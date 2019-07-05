Kelowna City Parade Float wins Calgary Stampede Parade accolades

The float took two awards in the event which was attended by around 300,000 people

The Kelowna City Parade Float in Keremeos on May 20. (Submitted)

The Kelowna City Parade Float won two awards at the Calgary Stampede Parade this morning.

Kelowna will be taking home both the Best Municipality Entry as well as the Best Overall Parade Entry awards for their showcase this morning.

The Stampede Parade had 112 entries this year, making it the second largest parade in North America after the Rose Bowl Parade in Pasadena, Calif., according to the Stampede.

Congrats to the @cityofkelowna parade float for winning both the Best Municipal Entry and Best Parade Entry awards at the @calgarystampede! #kelowna #yyc #StampedeParade2019 pic.twitter.com/CVKbggdczi — Michael Rodriguez (@MichaelRdrguez) July 5, 2019

The float, donning a representation of the mythical sea monster Ogopogo, has been around in various iterations for over 50 years.

