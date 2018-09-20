Kelowna church closes and makes room for Starbright

The need for support services for children with exceptional developmental needs in the Central Okanagan is ever-increasing, and Starbright Children’s Development Centre’s agency facility is at full capacity.

As a charity and a not-for-profit that has served the Central Okanagan for over 50 years, Starbright has been in need of more space for quite some time.

To ensure that Starbright is able to grow when opportunities arise, the board of directors purchased the Mainstreet Community Church that is located right next door.

“The land and building purchase of the Mainstreet Community Church in the present will not only alleviate significant congestion in our current building, it will also allow for additional space that can be used in the service of children,” said Rhonda Nelson, executive director of the Starbright Children’s Development Centre in a press release.

“Looking forward to the future, it is a proactive move that will allow for the Starbright team of highly qualified, passionate professionals to respond to opportunities that may come to expand the range of essential developmental services for the children of Kelowna and throughout the Okanagan, for years to come.”

In April 2017, Starbright Children’s Development Centre was approached by their neighbour, the Mainstreet Community Church, on possibly acquiring their land and building.

For the Church it was an offer that was part of a planned winding down of their religious stewardship for their members. For Starbright it fit perfectly as a needed and strategic expansion for the Centre. After 18 months, the building came under Starbright ownership on Sept 6.

Once some renovations are done, the hope is to have Starbright staff in this new space in the new year.

