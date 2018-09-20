Kelowna church closes and makes room for Starbright

Starbright Children’s Development Centre meeting need for space with major real estate purchase

The need for support services for children with exceptional developmental needs in the Central Okanagan is ever-increasing, and Starbright Children’s Development Centre’s agency facility is at full capacity.

As a charity and a not-for-profit that has served the Central Okanagan for over 50 years, Starbright has been in need of more space for quite some time.

To ensure that Starbright is able to grow when opportunities arise, the board of directors purchased the Mainstreet Community Church that is located right next door.

READ MORE: STARBRIGHT HELPS CHILDREN SHINE

“The land and building purchase of the Mainstreet Community Church in the present will not only alleviate significant congestion in our current building, it will also allow for additional space that can be used in the service of children,” said Rhonda Nelson, executive director of the Starbright Children’s Development Centre in a press release.

“Looking forward to the future, it is a proactive move that will allow for the Starbright team of highly qualified, passionate professionals to respond to opportunities that may come to expand the range of essential developmental services for the children of Kelowna and throughout the Okanagan, for years to come.”

In April 2017, Starbright Children’s Development Centre was approached by their neighbour, the Mainstreet Community Church, on possibly acquiring their land and building.

For the Church it was an offer that was part of a planned winding down of their religious stewardship for their members. For Starbright it fit perfectly as a needed and strategic expansion for the Centre. After 18 months, the building came under Starbright ownership on Sept 6.

Once some renovations are done, the hope is to have Starbright staff in this new space in the new year.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat
kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Pavement Patty slows drivers near Rutland Elementary
Next story
Parents of B.C. toddler who died in unlicensed daycare sue operator, health authority

Just Posted

Okanagan tech industry booming, contributes over $1.6 billion to regional economy

New study shows Okanagan tech sector contributes over $1.6 billion to regional economy

Kelowna church closes and makes room for Starbright

Starbright Children’s Development Centre meeting need for space with major real estate purchase

Pavement Patty slows drivers near Rutland Elementary

New survey reveals unsafe school zones during 2018 back-to-school week

Black Mountain / sntsk‘il’ntən Regional Park starts to take shape

Student volunteers from three local schools work on trail building project

Open burning permitted again in Kamloops Fire Centre

Low fire rating prompts decision throughout Kamloops Fire Centre

VIDEO: B.C. deer struggles with life-preserver caught in antlers

Campbell River resident captures entangled deer on camera

Still too many B.C. seniors in care facilities, on drugs

Seniors Advocate watching use of antipsychotics, opioids

Vernon murder case set back, again

Paramjit Singh Bogarh will appear in court Oct. 4

Officials: 3 killed in shooting at Maryland Rite Aid centre

FBI described the Aberdeen incident as an ‘active shooter situation’

The hunt for online herb: feds seek dope on hazy world of pot’s ‘cryptomarket’

In less than a month, Canada to be first industrialized country to legalize recreational marijuana

Despite protests, Russia’s anti-doping agency reinstated

On a 9-2 vote, the executive committee declared RUSADA as having satisfied conditions

The longest week: Carolinas worn out by Florence

Frustration and sheer exhaustion are building as thousands of people wait to go home seven days after the storm began battering the coast.

Vancouver councillors move ahead with policy for duplexes on detached home lots

Mayor Gregor Robertson says the decision is another step toward adding homes in the city for the so-called “missing middle.”

Canada’s goal is to play in a medal game at World Cup in Spain

The 2014 women’s world basketball championships were a coming out party for Canada.

Most Read