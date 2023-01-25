Kelowna Chamber looking for top-notch nominees over ‘40’

Nominees are being accepted until Feb. 28

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce is calling for nominations of outstanding Top 40 over 40 professionals for 2023.

KCC has been working with BDO Canada LLP since the program’s inception.

“We’ve sponsored the Top 40 program and events for nine years now and are continually amazed by the individual leadership and business acumen the award winners put into Kelowna’s growth and success,” said Ken Carmichael, market leader for the BC Interior.

“We have such a vibrant and growing business community and BDO sees our celebration in this area as a great focus for all of us.”

Chamber president Pamela Pearson noted there is a wealth of talent and experience in the ‘over 40’ cohort of business and organization leaders in Kelowna.

“This program rewards that skill and depth of knowledge with community awarenesss of many of our unsung local heroes,” she said

Rotary Centre for Arts executive director Colleen Fitzpatrick is a former honouree of the program.

“The Top 40 programs bring together a network of community-minded executive leaders and entrepreneurs that builds a foundation to deepen current relations or create new ones,” Fitzpatrick said.

“By building out a strong community network we create a culture to be inspired and motivated while learning from each other’s stories.”

Nominations close Tuesday, Feb. 28, and can be submitted here.

The chamber will all the honourees during an event this summer.

