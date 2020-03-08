Kelowna celebrates International Women’s Day

Today marks International Women’s Day, a worldwide celebration that aims to help nations eliminate discrimination against women. It is a focal point for women’s rights and a day that is important for equality.
Here’s a look at some strong women that have been recognized by the community of Kelowna.
View this post on Instagram
💃 Today we celebrate International Women's Day. 💃 📣 Check out how many of the businesses who are part of The Local Gift Card are owned & operated by women! 📣 @mala.zenwand @vixen.boudoir.okanagan @urbanharvestokanagan @tigerlily.kelowna @thecolorloungehair @studio_k_esthetics @thesaltycaramelkitchen @pinkbirdwritingandediting @oranjkelowna @owellnesscentre @odettesskinlaserwellnessclinic @nancybloklandpottery @mexican_treasures @keylight.photography.okanagan @karmyc_bazaar @houseofrosewine Hair Studio 103 @goodseedwellnessco @globallyfair @girliegirlzboutique @farmboundzerowaste @elevationoutdoors @keltaquero @dotheokanagan @chaibaba_kelowna @thebxpress @artistaantiques @artsyphartsykelowna @bababean_linens @barenature.ca @bentwirejewelry @burkehairlounge
View this post on Instagram
Happy International Women's Day! Debra, our founder and visionary behind all things Frilly Lilly. She took a chance in 2004 and launched the spectacular experience you have in our boutiques to this day. We are so proud of our amazing business owners, fantastic managers, and spectacular team members. #calgary #vancouver #edmonton #victoria #airdrie #okotoks #stalbert #kelowna #cochrane #yyc #saskatoon
View this post on Instagram
Happy International Woman’s Day! This month we are lucky enough to collaborating with two amazing women @carlymal and @ilovedenham by donating custom printed bags for @chichimarche on March 22. We are also sponsoring the first ever Rise Awards hosted by the @kelownawomeninbusiness on March 18. And if that isn’t enough we have two wonderful women working alongside us! #internationalwomensday
View this post on Instagram
Happy International Women’s Day all the amazing women out there! • And to my amazing clients who are local business owners in the Okanagan. Most are moms, business owners and very involved in the community. They inspire all of us everyday! • • • • *A lot of our clients don’t have social media so I was only able give a shout out to a handful of them. But we are inspired by every last one of them.
View this post on Instagram
On International Women’s Day, we would like to recognize all of our extraordinary alumnae and the impact they are making in the world. Pictured here is alumna, Brandy Hagel, who received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing and BA in Psychology from UBC Okanagan. Brandy’s volunteer work with the Kelowna Food Bank, Inn from the Cold, and the Special Olympics has built her a reputation as a community-minded young woman. For her, community is everything: “I believe that small actions every day can create big impact in our communities.” #internationalwomensday
Here’s some events that are happening in celebration of International Women’s Day.
Okanagan Heritage Museum hosts tour – for adults (Mar. 11 and 12) – Kelowna
Following a family-friendly tour, the Okanagan Heritage Museum will host a tour for adults 19 and above. The tour will feature inspiring Okanagan women and their stories, paired with wine and cheese. Space is limited for adult tours, so get your tickets right away. Click the link for more information on both tours.
Peachland honours women’s contributions to the land, water, and their communities (Mar. 8) – Peachland
The Peachland Watershed Protection Alliance and the Westbank First Nation will be co-hosting a celebration with English tea and various Indigenous foods. There will also be Indigenous educators and performers, and the day will include a performance of the 1952 opera “The Lake.” The day will end with a Syilx water ceremony.
Okanagan chefs come together for International Women’s Day fundraiser dinner (Mar. 8) – Okanagan Falls
Okanagan’s top chefs will be donating their time and skills for a special fundraiser dinner on Sunday (Mar. 8).
The charity dinner will be hosted by The Paisley Notebook for the fourth year, with proceeds going to various charities in the Okanagan, including the CMHA’s Foundry in Kelowna.
This year’s proceeds will go to the Foundry in Kelowna and Penticton, the South Okanagan Women in Need Society and Slow Food Canada.