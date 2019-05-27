Kelowna career coach to tackle worksite harassment, bullying as Builders Code advisor

Diane Jolicoeur to equip Southern Interior employers with tools to handle harassment

The British Columbia Construction Association (BCCA) launched a new Builders Code in March to focus on retaining tradespeople through creating a safer worksite.

Now, Kelowna-based Diane Jolicoeur has been appointed as the Southern Interior region’s new Builders Code advisor.

With a background in human resources and experience working with the Okanagan College’s Women in Trades Training program, Jolicoeur will address diversity and harassment issues by supplying employers with the resources, training and tools to create a safe worksite for tradeswomen and equity seeking groups.

“This is a wonderful program and it’s necessary because there is no standard set of behaviour in the construction industry to support this,” she said.

READ MORE: New code aims to increase number of women working in B.C.

This new code of conduct sets a new standard province-wide. It has expanded the definition of safety to go beyond Personal Protective Equipment. Now it includes behavioural safety, which accounts for stress and distraction caused by discrimination, bullying, hazing and harassment.

“The goal is to work with the employers and support them in creating a worksite that is free from hazing, bullying and harassment and creates an inviting and safe environment,” the certified professional coach said.

The Builders Code also seeks to increase the number of women working in B.C.’s skilled-labour force by 10 per cent by 2028 — that’s another approximately 9,500 women that would have to join the workforce.

Labour jobs are predominately male dominated, but the Builders Code looks to change the culture of the worksite environment to ensure all employees feel safe, secure and welcome.

BCCA said the first-year retention rate for women is only 50 per cent, despite the fact more women, youth and other equity-seeking groups are entering the trades than in the past.

“Women only represent 4.7 per cent of the construction industry,” she said. “So, that’s pretty telling.”

But, it’s not a women’s issue, Jolicoeur explained, it’s a business issue.

READ MORE: ‘Don’t be a tool,’ anti-harassment campaign says

There is no provincial standard for behaviour and worksite culture and often attitudes vary greatly from one crew, or one job, to the next, BCCA said. By establishing a baseline, the Builders Code raises the bar for employers, employees and the industry as a whole.

“When you are an attractive employer, you attract great employees,” Jolicoeur said.

“I am looking forward to building the relationships with contractors and share the vision and cultivate that vision of creating a safe worksite for all,” she said. “I am really looking forward to being apart of supporting and creating that.”

Caitlin Clow
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at caitlin.clow@kelownacapnews.com
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter

Previous story
Police say it’s “impressive” no arrests were made after Raptors celebrations
Next story
Search and rescue say app helped save injured Okanagan mountain biker

Just Posted

Lake Country joins celebration of local government professionals

The district joined communities across the province by planting a new tree

Kootnekoff: Nervous about random drug testing?

Are you an employer with workers performing safety sensitive activities, but without… Continue reading

Sunny skies across the Okanagan-Shuswap-Similkameen

Expect lots of sun to kick off your week

Column: Making space for a garden

Patio and deck gardens are a solution for a small space

Firefighter spring training comes to Lake Country

From LNG to breaking down doors, firefighters get training from industry pros

Police say it’s “impressive” no arrests were made after Raptors celebrations

Toronto will play the Western Conference champion Golden State Warriors next

Greens call for ban on foreign oil imports, using Alberta oil instead

Conservative leader Scheer’s plan also calls for Canada to import no foreign oil by 2030

B.C. to be the ‘king of heat’ this summer: meteorologist

Higher wildfire and drought risks will come as a result of the heat

Ottawa should fund program providing drug-safety info to pregnant women: doctors

About 20 per cent of expectant moms have chronic drug issues

Search and rescue say app helped save injured Okanagan mountain biker

Penticton group assists in incident involving a biker on the Three Blind Mice trail

KFD, COSAR rescue injured Okanagan hiker

Rescue happened after 1 p.m. on Lost Lake Trail in Kelowna after woman injured her leg

Social media giants in hot seat as politicians consider regulations in Ottawa

Committee members will also grill representatives from Facebook, Twitter

Neighbours help save Okanagan garage fire from spreading

Neighbours knock down fire enough before BX-Swan Lake firefighters arrive to fully extinguish

UBC researchers want to hear from rural residents on health care

Once completed, the project will inform health care planning and policy decisions

Most Read