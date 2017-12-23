Kelowna cadets donate to food bank

Cash and food donations were given to the food bank during the cadets’s Christmas dinner

Kelowna’s 903 army cadets are making a difference for their holiday season.

The cadets had their Christmas dinner at the Royal Canadian Legion Tuesday night and brought along bags of food to give to the Central Okanagan Food Bank. A cheque was also written for $250.

“We encourage the Cadets to give back to their community and have decided to make this an annual event at Christmas and another food drive before summer begins and they head off to Camp in Vernon,” said Cindy Durrell, of the sponsor society with the cadets.

