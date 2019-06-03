Courtney Paige (right) was raised in Kelowna and has gone on to becoming an award-winning writer and actor. She just wrapped her film ‘The Color Rose’ after four weeks of shooting in the Kelowna area. (Supplied)

Kelowna-born director Courtney Paige wraps film after 4-week shoot

‘The Color Rose’ showcases local hot spots and talent

The Color Rose, an independent movie produced by Neon Cinema Films, has wrapped in the Kelowna area after four weeks of shooting.

Kelowna-born director Courtney Paige returned home to film her thriller about high school girls, each embodying one of the seven deadly sins, who start a cult. But, after their best friend goes missing, they realize there is more going on in their religious town.

The OKM Secondary graduate turned director is an award-winning writer and actor who works between Vancouver and Los Angeles. Her body of work includes appearances on E!’s The Arrangement and a short film entitled Butterscotch that was screened in the Cannes Film Festival Short Corner.

“It has been a pleasure working with the cast and crew here in Kelowna over the past four weeks,” Paige said. “We have enjoyed the beautiful weather, stunning landscapes and hospitality of all those we have encountered.”

Familiar sights may include the Benvoulin Church, Father Pandosy Mission, BNA Brewing Co. & Eatery and Venture Academy. John and Anne-Celia Casorso received a special thanks from the cast and crew for “lending their home.”

The Color Rose not only featured local sights but a lot of local and Canadian talent as well. Cinematographer Stirling Bancroft; producers Melissa Kyle and Alan MacFarlane; executive producers Siena Oberman, Heliya Alam, Suzann Petrongolo, Taylor St. Pierre, Erin Hazlehurst, Samantha Thomas and Aleks Paunovic; along with hair and make-up artists were involved in Neon Cinema’s first feature film.

The film’s nearly 100 cast and crew members also boasted some high-profile actors, such as Kaitlyn Bernard of The Professor, Lochlyn Munro of Riverdale and A Night at the Roxbury, Dylan Playfair of Letter Kenny and Van Helsing’s Aleks Paunovic.

 

Over 100 cast and crew were in the Kelowna area working on ‘The Color Rose’ project over the past month. (Supplied)

