Kelowna-based cannabis company granted licence for new facility

Tumbleweed is a 10,000-square-foot facility expected to produce around 1,000 kilograms of cannabis flower. (GTEC Holdings)

Tumbleweed Farms Inc., located in Chase, B.C., received its Standard Cultivation, Processing and Medical Sales licences on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019.

With the addition of Tumbleweed, Kelowna-based GTEC Holdings is expected to produce 4,000 kilograms of flower and 1,000 kilograms of trim across its three operational cultivation facilities. GTEC expects to achieve a positive cash flow soon, as Tumbleweed and Grey Bruce Farms enter into full production and sales.

“We are incredibly proud of the dedication and commitment of our subsidiaries in accomplishing the most recently issued licences,” GTEC founder and CEO Norton Singhavon said.

“As the organization progresses in the direction of profitability, we will persevere to ensure that Tumbleweed and Grey Bruce become cash-flow positive in the near future, while striving to complete the build-outs of GreenTec Bio-Pharma and 3PL.”

Tumbleweed has immediately starting cultivation of cannabis plants, choosing from a portfolio of high-end plant genetics, or cultivars. GTEC management believes the combination of unique genetics and cultivation techniques will give it a sustainable competitive edge.

The Tumbleweed’s 10,000-square-foot purpose-built facility was designed and equipped in such a way to optimize the ability to produce the highest-quality flower. It’s projected to produce 1,000 kilograms of cannabis flower each year with room for expansion.

Currently, GTEC is implementing its new plant varieties into the Alberta Craft Cannabis and will transition its sales efforts from wholesale to provincial retail outlets and direct to medical patients.

Chase is approximately 160 kilometres north of Kelowna.

