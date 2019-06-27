Jeremy Lugowy (from left) of United Way Southern Interior BC, Methal Abougoush, Boyd Autobody, Jude Brunt, United Way, and Rick Maddison, Tempest Media, celebrate the fruits a very successful fundraiser on June 27. (Contributed)

Kelowna autobody shop ‘Gives a Puck’ about the United Way

Boyd Autobody and Glass donates $10,000 to charity hockey tourney

A Kelowna-based autobody shop donated a generous gift of $10,000 to the United Way team for the inaugural “Average Players Who Give a Puck.”

The spring charity hockey tournament starring 3-on-3 hockey action took place on Saturday, May 4, in support of the United Way.

Boyd Autobody and Glass is a longtime supporter of community initiatives. In its partnership with Average Players Who Give a Puck, the company ran a marketing campaign throughout the spring months to donate $50 for every windshield replacement and $20 from chip repairs to the cause.

A total of $15,600 was raised in the Give a Puck fundraiser—the brainchild of Rick Maddison, of Tempest Media. The two-day event saw not only “average” hockey, but also a draft night and auction at Freddy’s Brew Pub and an early morning golf tourney.

Next year’s tournament, the second annual event, will be held on May 2, 2020.

