. (Black Press - file photo)

Kamloops RCMP negotiate with distraught man inside home

The police incident is unfolding in rural Kamloops

Kamloops TK’emlups Rural RCMP is currently positioned outside of a home on Shuswap Road after a report of a distraught man inside a residence.

Police were called to the home, in the 700 block of Shuswap Road, about 9 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 18.

According to Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey several individuals have been able to exit the home safely,

“Officers have established a perimeter around the home as police continue their efforts to make contact, communicate and negotiate with the man,” stated Cpl. O’Donaghey. “he BC RCMP Southeast District Emergency Response Team along with specially trained crisis negotiators, have been called to the scene to assist.”

RCMP is asking the general public to avoid the area until such time the situation is resolved.

READ MORE: Kamloops police find driver allegedly connected to hit-and-run with cyclist

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Freeland sworn in as federal finance minister as PM set to seek prorogation
Next story
Parliament prorogued, confidence coming on throne speech, says Trudeau

Just Posted

UBCO unveils two-storey mural in downtown Kelowna

The mural was painted over five weeks by UBCO visual arts students

Computer courses for seniors start-up at Parkinson Activity Centre

Classes start Sept. 8

Mussel risk reminder issued in Shuswap after invasive species intercepted at inspection sites

10 mussel-fouled watercraft stopped so far this season in B.C.

UPDATE: Crews get a handle on fire near Lavington

Wildfire near Nicklen Lake human caused

Temperature records broken in Central and South Okanagan

A ridge of high pressure caused the mercury to rise on Monday

VIDEO: Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy urges Canadians to take online class on Indigenous history

Schitt’s Creek star says 2020 has taught him the importance of relearning history

B.C. man pleads guilty to beating blind, partially deaf dog

Dog was adopted into a ‘wonderful home’ after the attack

Fire burning in hills above Skaha Lake in Penticton

The blaze is being reported above Heritage Hills near Eastside Road

VIDEO: Revelstoke RCMP investigate roundabout incident with traffic flagger

The incident occured on Aug. 13 during fatal Highway 1 closure

Volunteers in Penticton begin packaging seasonal food hampers

Salvation Army preparing for possible second wave of COVID-19 to affect December hampers

MP Gray: In your service

Kelowna-Lake Country MP Tracy Gray’s column

B.C. wolf kill continuing into 2021 to protect caribou herds

Protests continue over cow moose hunt to reduce prey

Kamloops RCMP negotiate with distraught man inside home

The police incident is unfolding in rural Kamloops

Ebus expands service to Kelowna, Salmon Arm

Alberta-based transportation company’s departures up to seven days a week

Most Read