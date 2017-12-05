Kamloops RCMP find loaded shotgun inside vehicle

Three men are behind bars after a vehicle they were in was pulled over by police

— Kamloops this Week

Three men are behind bars after a traffic stop Monday afternoon in North Kamloops turned up a loaded shotgun, police say.

RCMP Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said a Mountie pulled over a vehicle in the Northills Shopping Centre parking lot at about 1:30 p.m.

“There were three males and a female inside,” she said.

“One male was found to have an outstanding warrant and was arrested immediately. A loaded shotgun was found inside of the vehicle. The other two were arrested without incident.”

Shelkie said the female was released with charges under the Motor Vehicle Act.

The investigation is ongoing.