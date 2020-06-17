Kamloops Mountie charged with dangerous driving

The officer has been charged for his part in pursuing an allegedly stolen vehicle

-Kamloops this Week

A Kamloops police officer has been charged criminally for his part in a 2018 pursuit involving an allegedly stolen vehicle.

RCMP Const. Christopher Squire, 33, is facing one count of dangerous driving. He was one of three Kamloops Mounties at the centre of an Independent Investigations Office probe following a Dec. 8, 2018, incident in Westsyde that left a suspect injured.

During the pursuit, an unmarked police vehicle collided with the allegedly stolen truck. At the time, police told IIO investigators the truck had previously failed to stop.

The IIO, B.C.’s police watchdog agency, in November recommended charges against three officers. Squire was the only one charged by prosecutors.

“A clear statement regarding the reasons for not approving any other charges will be released following the conclusion of proceedings arising from this charge,” read a statement released Wednesday by the B.C. Prosecution Service.

IIO investigators recommended an assault charge against one Mountie and criminal driving charges against three.

Squire is scheduled to make his first appearance in Kamloops provincial court on July 30.

READ MORE: Defunding local RCMP ‘not an option’ say Penticton politicians

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP