Jessie Simpson’s mother is asking for Christmas cards to cheer her son up this holiday season. (Sue Simpson - Facebook)

Jessie Simpson’s mother is asking for Christmas cards to cheer her son up this holiday season. (Sue Simpson - Facebook)

Kamloops mom asking for Christmas cards for son severely injured in a 2016 assault

Jessie Simpson was beaten with a baseball bat in 2016 and now lives in a long-term care facility

Kamloops mother Sue Simpson wants to bring holiday cheer to her son as her recovers from his most recent surgery.

Sue and her son, Jessie, are currently at Vancouver General Hospital for some corrective surgery for the 23-year-old.

Jessie was coming home from a house party in 2016 when Kristopher Teichrieb beat him with a baseball bat, causing severe and lifelong injuries to the boy.

After an emergency brain surgery, Jessie was in a coma until 2017 and was discharged from the hospital in April 2018. Now, he lives in a long-term care facility where he receives round the clock care.

With the holiday season just around the corner, Sue said she wanted to warm Jessie’s heart.

“He’s a really strong boy. He’s gone through so much and he’s fought on. He loves people and he’s a very big people person,” she said.

“But right now, he can’t have visitors. We usually have a big Christmas party for Jessie and we invite people in the community who have helped us. But because of COVID, we can’t do that and it’s just really hard on him right now.”

Sue said Jessie loves to read, which is why she’s asking for Christmas cards this season.

“This is one way to bring joy to him and bring some quality back into his life.”

“At 23, when you can’t walk, you’re in a wheelchair in full care, wearing diapers, it’s hard. And to bring any kind of cheer to him, even if it’s just words on paper from people who love him, that will make the difference,” she said.

You can send Jessie a Christmas card at PO Box 233 Savona, B.C. V0K 2J0.

READ: B.C. man gets seven years in prison for baseball-bat attack on Kamloops teen

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. researchers launch study to test kids, young adults for COVID-19 antibodies

Just Posted

The BC Northern Real Estate Board is supporting a call to halt open houses during the COVID-19 pandemic. (File photo)
Okanagan-Shuswap real estate boards merging to form 13th largest association in Canada

Okanagan Mainline Real Estate Board and South Okanagan Real Estate Board becoming one

Back row, L-R: Werner Ott, Bronwyn Watson, Gord McPherson. Front row, L-R: Rick Fairbairn, Judith Thoreson, Kathleen Ott, Julie Kentel, Trevor Seibel. The Lavington Community Association was presented with $60,000 from the District of Coldstream and Regional District of North Okanagan Electoral Area D to fund the Raise the Roof campaign at Jeffers Park’s multi-purpose pad on Nov. 6, 2020, — ahead of the province’s latest COVID-19 restrictions banning events. (RDNO)
Roof raised over Lavington ice rink

Funding contributed by RDNO and District of Coldstream helped association get project done

The stage will be full as the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra takes the stage with Verdi’s Requiem - 2019, file photo (OSO photo)
Okanagan Symphony launches new season amid COVID-19

The new season will be live-streamed starting in 2021

RCMP are offering some helpful ways to send the Grinch home empty handed this holiday season. (Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP)
‘Tis the season to protect your packages: Vernon RCMP

Send the Grinch home empty handed this Christmas season

grapes.
Morning Start: Grapes light on fire in the microwave

Your morning start for Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020

Kimberly Feeny, left, rescues, fosters and homes cats with the Kootenay Animal Assistance Program. She and friend Lisa Valenta, right, spent Friday, Nov. 27 nursing seven rescued kitties at Feeny’s home in Grand Forks. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Kootenay women working to rescue 20 cats in feral colony

Kimberly Feeny and Lisa Valenta are nursing seven cats rescued east of Grand Forks, B.C.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
B.C. researchers launch study to test kids, young adults for COVID-19 antibodies

Kids and youth can often be asymptomatic carriers of the novel coronavirus

A sign is seen this past summer outside the Yunesit’in Government office west of Williams Lake reminding visitors and members to stay safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Rebecca Dyok photo)
B.C. First Nation leaders await Commissioner decision on COVID-19 case information

Release of life-saving data cannot wait, says coalition of First Nations

MLA Jennifer Whiteside is also the minister of education. She is speaking out against Chilliwack school trustee Barry Neufeld and asking him to resign. (Black Press)
New education minister calls on Chilliwack trustee to resign

Whiteside echoes former minister’s promise to look at options to remove Barry Neufeld

Shane Mark Mulholland. Kamloops This Week
Weekend in jail for man who refused to wear a mask in Kamloops Law Courts

Shane Mark Mulholland was slated to stand trial Nov. 27 on one count of breach of probation

Peter Beckett. ~ File photo
Supreme Court of Canada to decide if it will hear appeal in 2010 wife murder trial

Peter Beckett has stood trial twice for murder in connection with the death of his wife, Laura Letts-Beckett

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Tabor Home in Abbotsford. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
B.C.’s largest COVID-19 care-home outbreak records 19 deaths, 147 cases

Tabor Home in Abbotsford has been battling outbreak since Nov. 4

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Most Read