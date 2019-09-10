Parkcrest elementary in Brocklehurst was destroyed by fire on Thursday, Sept. 5. (Michael Potestio/Kamloops This Week)

Kamloops elementary school fire not criminal

Kamloops police have determined the fire was not criminal in nature

The fire that destroyed an elementary school in Kamloops was not caused by criminal activity, according to RCMP.

Police have now released Parkcrest Elementary School back to School District 73 and their associated insurance agents.

Sgt. Brandon Buliziuk said a very thorough scene investigation was completed, which involved the use of heavy equipment contractors and was complimented by assistance from Kamloops Fire Rescue investigators.

“Information provided by witnesses, fire suppression crews; and a combination of physical evidence and known circumstances, led Police Fire Investigators to a ruling that the fire’s origin is not suspicious in nature” stated Sgt. Buliziuk.

The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.

READ MORE: Fire destroys Kamloops elementary school

