Justin J. Moore and mother, Melina Schein, are releasing their duet performance of The Prayer on Feb. 2, 2020. (Clear Glass Media)

JustIN: Okanagan artist teases new tune with mom

Justin J. Moore Music is releasing a new duet starring opera singer mom for a good cause

A Vernon-born artist and son of two professional Julliard-trained opera singers has released a teaser for his upcoming music video starring his mom, Melina Schein.

Together, the two will perform The Prayer.

Coming off the heels of a viral performance with his dad, Paul, Justin J. Moore said this song is a little different.

“I take the role of the tenor in this instead,” the W.L. Seaton Secondary School graduate said. “With my dad, I was kind of singing a pop song and my dad was doing the opera.”

In this case, his mother, Schein, will take the pop lead.

“She is quite out of her element doing this,” he said.

“We love this song,” Moore said. “We’ve sang it so many times on so many stages.”

The song is near and dear to his heart, Moore explained, as his parents used to sing it together often.

The video of Moore and his father has been seen more than 250,000 times and was shared thousands of times across Facebook and social media platforms.

He said he was overwhelmed by the response.

“It’s quite a cool experience,” Moore said. “It’s really nice and it’s always cool to get messages from people from Facebook.”

Moore and mom are hoping the momentum from the previous video may pour over, especially because they have decided to turn this video into a fundraising effort for NONA — the North Okanagan Neurological Association’s Child Development Centre.

“If people love it so much and they want to support it and they’re overflowing with gratitude and job, they’d be in a good mindset to give back to some kids in the local community,” Moore said.

The video will be launched on Feb. 2.

Following its release, Moore is working on releasing a new single. A song, he said, he’s put the most work into.

“I’m really hoping some of the excitement will spill over into my own work,” he said.

A music video is expected to be wrapped in around a month’s time.

READ MORE: Viral Vernon-born singer to serve up Moore music

READ MORE: WATCH: Vernon singer records duet with dad moving hundreds online

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
More airlines, including Air Canada, drop flights to China as virus spreads
Next story
Missing Vernon man located

Just Posted

Rape survivor, Aden Withers, settles civil suit against Kelowna RCMP

The settlement was reached on Jan. 27

Big White raises over $22,000 for Australian wildfire relief

Sixty-seven per cent of Big White’s staff is Australian

Starbright to improve its playground thanks to donation by Canco

Canco donated $9,500 to Starbright on Jan. 28

Development permit for future 33-storey downtown Kelowna hotel nears expiration

The company will be back before Kelowna council next month for a new development permit

Greater Westside Board of Trade seeking new executive director

Former executive director Karen Beaubier has taken a position with URBA

JustIN: Okanagan artist teases new tune with mom

Justin J. Moore Music is releasing a new duet starring opera singer mom for a good cause

Police search north of Williams Lake prompts warning to residents to stay inside

Officers also warn drivers near Lynes Creek Road not to pick up pedestrians

Kamloops brothers arrested for each allegedly stealing excavators

Police arrest siblings on successive days; each has been charged with possession of stolen property

Missing Vernon man located

Friends, family report Vernon hotel manager Jay Rosenberger has been found

Straight from DeHart

Oral surgeon returns to his Kelowna roots

60% of Canadian workers would take a pay cut for better mental health support: survey

Survey found 77% of workers would leave for better wellness initiatives

Runaway rail car reported on same B.C. train line as fatal 2019 derailment

CP Rail confirmed the incident happened on Jan. 14.

Southern resident orca L41 considered missing and feared dead

The orca was last spotted in August 2019 when photographed in western Strait of Juan de Fuca

Highway 1 to close near Revelstoke for avalanche control

Road is expected to close between 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Most Read