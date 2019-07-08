Paul Murray of Armstrong was among a handful of protesters outside and inside the Vernon Court House Monday, as a North Okanagan mother-daughter pair facing animal cruelty charges looked to vary their bail conditions. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Judge adjourns bail variance in North Okanagan animal cruelty case

Mother-daughter duo facing charges are looking to have bail conditions varied

An application to vary bail conditions for a North Okanagan mother-daughter combo facing animal cruelty charges was adjourned in Provincial Court in Vernon Monday.

Carla Jean Christman and her daughter, Chelsea Beluse-Christman, are applying to vary their current bail conditions which include not being allowed to have care, custody or control over any animal, or reside in a home where there are any animals except for two dogs.

Judge Clarke Burnett, at the request of Provincial Crown lawyer Alexandra Janse, and Beluse-Christman’s lawyer, Joe Deuling, adjourned the matter to the judicial case manager to fix a new date.

Christman’s lawyer, Glenn Verdurmen, did not attend Monday’s matter, and court heard his client was currently in hospital.

READ MORE: Vernon woman loses B.C. Farm appeal due to rotting carcasses

The two women each face a charge of causing unnecessary pain/suffering to an animal, failing to provide necessities for an animal and wilfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer.

Carla Christman is also facing a charge of dangerous operation of a conveyance.

None of the matters have been proven in court.

A total of 43 horses, plus four dogs and four hogs were seized from Christman’s Irish Creek Road property in March. Christman was told the animals would not be returned to her. She appealed the decision with the B.C. Farm Industry Review Board. In may, following a two-day tribunal, the board ruled against Christman.

As was the case in previous appearances, a small group gathered outside the Vernon Court House Monday to protest the pair’s court matter, carrying signs that read “Stop Animal Abuse” and “No Animal Shall Suffer.”

The legal matters are slated to return to court in Vernon July 25.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Comments are closed

Previous story
B.C. school district teams to focus mental health treatment
Next story
VIDEO: Weekday weather update for the Okanagan Valley

Just Posted

New wedding venue comes to the Okanagan

My Garden Wedding is activley accepting accepting bookings for weddings

Kelowna’s Apple Triathlon crowns new champions

Jeremy Briand and Karol-Ann Roy win first Canadian championship titles with Apple finishes

B.C. sailors dominate the podium at Sail West 2019 in Kelowna’s Lower Mission

The Central Okanagan Sailing Association is proud of their success

Motorcyclist airlifted to Kelowna after colliding with van

The collision occurred on Highway 3 near Similkameen Falls

Glasses raised to Big White Ski Resort’s Craft and Country festival

5th annual beer and country music fest a big success

VIDEO: Statue of B.C.’s ‘Hanging Judge’ removed from New Westminster courthouse

Judge Matthew Begbie became the first Chief Justice of the then Crown colony of B.C. in 1858

RCMP Report: ATM stolen in break and enter at Shuswap restaurant

Vehicle stolen in Sicamous recovered following day in Wetaskiwin, Alta.

Time is running out to nominate the best in North Okanagan businesses

Nominations close July 15 for Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce awards

Weather may have been factor in fatal South Okanagan motorcycle crash

Motorcyclist lost control just north of Penticton on Highway 97 and crossed the centre line

Two inmates escape B.C.’s William Head prison

Correctional Service of Canada working with Victoria police to find James Busch and Zachary Armitage

B.C. ride hailing licence fees set, applications accepted in September

Licences $5,000 a year, per-trip fee to pay for disability access

UBC banned from marching in Vancouver Pride Parade after allowing ‘transphobic hate speech’

Ban linked to anti-SOGI activist Jenn Smith’s talk on campus

Two kids in critical condition after ‘suspicious’ house fire in Surrey

It happened about about 10:30 a.m. Sunday in a basement suite

Environmental groups challenge Trans Mountain, citing killer whale concerns

Ottawa approved the pipeline on June 18

Most Read