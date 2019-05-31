Journey Home makes headway on strategy

First graduating class of PEOPLE to get work placement with City of Kelowna

The first graduating class of Journey Home’s PEOPLE program is nearing graduation and eager to start working for the City of Kelowna’s operation department.

“We are looking forward to working with PEOPLE this summer in a pilot project designed to enhance cleanliness and assist in beautifying our downtown,” infrastructure operations department manager Ian Wilson said.

“We are impressed by PEOPLE’s commitment to contribute to the community in a positive way.”

Individuals with lived experiences with homelessness or opioid use and addiction were offered the opportunity to train with the PEOPLE program — a peer-support model that assists in setting individuals up with employment contracts.

READ MORE: At the helm of the Journey Home Society

Contracts have been drawn up this past week, Central Okanagan Journey Home Society (COJHS) executive director Gaelene Askeland said, and the program was wildly successful with all 32 trainees completing the program.

“It’s almost unheard of,” she said. “This tells me the training is good and the people were highly motivated to get to work.”

“All of those folks are ready to get to work and are really excited about the opportunity,” she said.

Askeland said seeing members of the community contributing to beach cleanups and efforts to beautify the downtown core could help shift the public’s perspective of homelessness.

“Showing people they’re human beings like the rest of us and they can contribute breaks down some of that stigma,” she said.

“They worked hard to get through the training and get ready for their work placements,” Askeland said. “And every opportunity we can get to have people with lived experience work is a good opportunity.”

READ MORE: Kelowna’s Journey Home board marks success

The Paid Employment Opportunities for People with Lived Experiences (PEOPLE) is only one of many actions the COJHS has implemented from its five-year strategy to end homelessness, and its only four months in.

COJHS is hosting a design lab on June 13 to assess the needs of affected individuals in the community, “as expressed by those with lived experience of Kelowna’s shelter system,” she said.

“Even as we work towards ending homelessness, there will always be a need for short-term shelter accommodation for those in our community who find themselves without homes,” Askeland said.

The design lab will take community perspectives to better understand how shelters function in Kelowna and identify what is needed now and in the future.

“We will look at the variety of shelter models to determine the best fit to address the needs in our community over the short-term and long-term,” Askeland said.

READ MORE: Kelowna’s formerly homeless shows support for Journey Home project

Okanagan College and UBC Okanagan also joined up to create a Homelessness Research Collaborative to identify key areas to focus on to support the Journey Home Strategy. Researchers will host a community engagement event on June 20.

Establishing an integrated court in Kelowna is another project COJHS continues to pursue. It is working to establish a court model that offers more engagement between the courts, police, the person charged with a crime and those who provide services to those charged.

“Integrated court aims to achieve better outcomes for vulnerable people and the broader community through a more restorative approach to justice,” John Howard Society executive director Dawn Himer said.

“By helping people lead healthier, more stable lives, the development of the integrated court represents another step to introduce measures to prevent homelessness in the first place.”

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Wildfire surges in size, forces more people out of their homes in northern Alberta
Next story
Okanagan-Shuswap weather: hazy and hot weekend starts up

Just Posted

Journey Home makes headway on strategy

First graduating class of PEOPLE to get work placement with City of Kelowna

Kelowna Chiefs hockey team staying put

Team owners confirm they talked to a Cranbrook group about a possible sale but talks went nowhere

K9 officer joins fight against invasive mussels in Okanagan lakes

Major joins the provincial government’s Invasive Mussel Defence Program’s 5th year

Kelowna General Hospital nurses happy with increased security

B.C. Nurses Union wants the government to heighten security in all medical facilities

Dogs of Kelowna: Bonny

Meet Bonny, just one of the amazing dogs you can find living in the City of Kelowna

New affordable homes now available to Peachland seniors

74 new one and two bedroom homes starting at $780

Fire spotted in the South Okanagan

The Penticton Western News has a reporter on the scene

Alberta man sings gospel as he watches his home burn in wildfire

Fires have forced more than 10,000 people out of their homes in the northern part of the province

Community comes through for Okanagan woman fighting leukemia

Fundraiser brings in $11,200, GoFundMe at $11,495 for Black Press saleswoman

Trial set for U.S. man accused in cold case killing of Vancouver Island couple

Man pleads not guilty, jury selection set for June 11

Developers enter agreement for Summerland housing project

Patrick Murphy and Emil Anderson Construction will work together on Hunters Hill project

Sidewalk swastika in Okanagan community causes concern

Many residents have voiced their disgust on the Armstrong Community Forum

Semi-trailer flips on Highway 5A south of Kamloops

DriveBC says the highway is down to single-lane traffic near Beresford Road

Summerland students to participate in blood drive

High school students will attend clinic in Penticton on June 13

Most Read