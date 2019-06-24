Black smoke billowing from rustic camping trailer

A recreational camping vehicle has caught on fire in a treed area, more information to come

UPDATE 12:35 p.m.

Joe Rich crews have reported the fire has been knocked down.

Fire crews continue to mop hot spots and water nearby trailers to prevent any potential spreading.

The cause is under investigation and RCMP have arrived on scene to assist.

There are no reports of injuries.

Smoke is now clearing as #JoeRich fire fighters mop up the 2155 Daves Rd. camper fire. there is no risk for a wildfire as B.C. Wildfire Service has been advised to stand down.

UPDATE 12:25 p.m.

No flames are visible as around seven ground Joe Rich fire crew members work to put out the fire.

Black smoke is billowing from an older looking camping trailer that was unoccupied at the time.

The trailer has nearly been burned through.

UPDATE 12:10 p.m.

The camper fire is an isolated incident, Joe Rich Fire crews on scene say.

ORIGINAL:

Joe Rich Fire crews of the Regional District of Central Okanagan are responding to reports of a recreational camping vehicle on fire near Daves Road.

The camping vehicle is believed to be at a campground and black and grey smoke can be seen from the site in a treed area.

A Kelowna Capital News reporter is en route to the scene.

More information to come.

@KelownaCapNews reporter @LarynGilmour is en route to the location for reports of a camper on fire. #kelowna

Black and grey smoke can be seen from the highway after a recreational camper vehicle has caught fire on Daves Road. (Laryn Gilmour - Kelowna Capital News)