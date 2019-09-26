Former Canadian prime minister Jean Chretien was seen shaking hands with Liberal supporters at Stephen Fuhr’s candidate office in Kelowna on Friday. (Alistairs Waters)

Jean Chretien in Kelowna Friday to support Liberal candidates

Former prime minister to appear at Kelowna-Lake Country candidate’s office Friday

Kelowna-Lake Country Liberal candidate Stephen Fuhr will get a boost from one of his party’s most popular figures Friday—former party leader and former prime minister Jean Chretien.

Chretien, in Kelowna for the Level Up conference, will make an appearance at Fuhr’s campaign office on Bernard Avenue Friday morning at 10 a.m.

Chretien served as the country’s 20th prime minister from 1993 to 2003 and before that held top positions in previous Liberal governments, including as minister of justice under current Liberal leader Justin Trudeau’s father Pierre Trudeau. He also served as minister of finance and minister of Indian and Northern Affairs.

He was the chief negotiator for what became known as the “Kitchen Accord,” an agreement among nine provinces—not Quebec—that resulted in Canada creating its constitution in 1982 and the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

He became the leader of the Liberal Party in 1990 and lead the party to three straight majority governments, in 1993, 1997 and 2000. He was succeeded by his finance minister Paul Martin as leader of the party and and internal party power struggle and what has become known as the “Sponsorship Scandal.”.

Born and raised in Shawinigan, Quebec, which Chretien represented as an MP, he was opposed to Quebec sovereignty and lead the federalist side in the 1995 Quebec referendum, which saw the No side win by a razor-thin majority of 50.58 per cent, thus keeping the province part of Canada.

Chretien is no stranger to the Okanagan, having visited often during his years as an MP, prime minister and after he left politics. An avid golfer, he played golf here and being close friends with local businessman and winery proprietor Ross Fitzpatrick, who he appointed as Canadian Senate in 1998. Fitzpatrick retired from the Senate in 2008.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna mother claims teens allegedly beaten and robbed in park
Next story
B.C. urged to fund free prescriptions on World Contraception Day

Just Posted

COSAR searching for missing hunter east of Kelowna

This is the second all-night search in three days handled by the team

‘This is a business decision’ – Liberal candidate floats idea of strategic voting

Stephen Fuhr, is encouraging voters to think strategically when they go to the polls on Oct. 21

Kelowna looking for civic awards committee members

Seven positions are up fro grabs on the Civic and Community Awards steering committee

Okanagan school board solidifies stance on housing-first initiatives, stresses student safety

The Central Okanagan Public School Board supporting evidence-based strategies for homelessness

Black smoke rises from structure fire in Kelowna

A structure fire is being repoted on Reyn Road in Kelowna

WATCH: Firefighters battle blaze in Vernon home

Mother and 2 children escape burning home unscathed

Mayor hopes guilty verdict brings closure to family of murdered Oak Bay girls

Andrew Berry found guilty of second-degree murder of his two daughters

Strong immigration expected to keep Canada’s population growing

Stats Canada report suggests Alberta’s population could surpass B.C.’s in the coming decades

Students skip school, join climate strikes across B.C.

At least 25 Fridays for Future protests set for Friday in all corners of B.C.

RCMP to release report today on B.C. homicides that sparked massive manhunt

Police have said Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod died from self-inflicted gun wounds

Kamloops festival to serve up local beer and bands

5th annual BrewLoops kicks off this weekend

Okanagan choirs to perform in Choral Extravaganza

Seven area choirs will gather in Penticton on Nov. 17

Daughter of man charged in Abbotsford nurse attack says she warned hospital of danger

Jen Goodkey pleads for help and warns that her father is ‘very dangerous’ while in state of psychosis

Singers to harmonize at pop-up choir

Event will be held Monday, Sept. 30 at Cannery Brewing in Penticton

Most Read