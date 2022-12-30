January: Missing vulnerable man found dead

On Jan. 2, 2022, around 2:30 p.m., a group snowshoeing in the Smith Creek Road area discovered human remains while helping with an informal search for a missing man.

James Wood, 27, was reported missing on Nov. 8, 2021. He died of unknown causes after running away from an order to apprehend him under the Mental Health Act. Criminality was not suspected in his death.

His sister, Aleesha Wood, said James suffered from mental illness and was considered to be in ‘agitated catatonia’ before his disappearance, which has serious potential medical side effects and made surviving outside in frigid temperatures even more dangerous.

“Officers from the West Kelowna RCMP have been in contact with the man’s family and provided them with this tragic update,” Cpl Tammy Lobb, Kelowna RCMP, said at the time.

In April, a silent protest in memory of James was held in Kelowna’s Stuart Park to raise awareness for protocols around missing vulnerable people.

Aleesha was advocating for the implementation of an alert system similar to an Amber Alert, or the U.S.-based Silver Alert, to be used for missing people with cognitive disabilities who are unable to care for themselves.

A petition was made available for the public to sign, urging policymakers to consider the vulnerable alert system. She also met with West Kelowna MLA Ben Stewart who agreed to present the petition to legislation once enough signatures were collected.

“He told me James’ case is not an isolated case. They get hundreds of emails and calls revolving around mental health each week.”

A the time, the ministry of health stated it is investigating whether alerts for missing people with cognitive challenges was the right tool for B.C.

The ministry said police have noted that “sending alerts through the broadcast intrusive alerting system may not be appropriate as the public could become desensitized to the alerts.”

The ministry added that when seniors with cognitive impairments wander and become lost, it is not typically far from their home – therefore the work of local authorities, as well as the use of local media and social media, often achieves rapid and positive results.”

Currently, Amber Alert is the only type of missing person event approved for use.

Aleesha believes that her brother would still be alive had such an alert been sent out.

When James disappeared, it was 24 hours before a missing person report was released by RCMP. Following that, a local couple called Crimestoppers and said they had seen James walking on Smith Creek Road the day before (Nov. 8).

“He was an amazing soul,” said Aleesha. “When we were kids he was popular and loved for being so down to earth. It wasn’t fair, he deserved better all around.”

–With files from Ruth Lloyd

City of West Kelownamissing personRCMPYear in Review