An RCMP officer keeps an eye on residents as they pack up their items after spending the night at a new homeless camp set up near the Kelowna Curling Club in November 2019. (Jen Zielinski - Capital News)

Isolation sites for residents experiencing homelessness in Kelowna, West Kelowna

The sites are for those who are immunocompromised or may experience COVID-19 symptoms

B.C. Housing has set up a few isolation sites in Kelowna and West Kelowna for those experiencing homelessness.

The sites are so those on the streets can have a place to isolate should they develop COVID-19 symptoms or if they are immunocompromised.

The sites are in addition to the 40 emergency beds at the Kelowna Curling Club, which are on standby in the event of a COVID-19 outbreak.

B.C. Housing has not released the specific sites yet, but they will release them once contracts have been finalized.

Besides these shelters, B.C. Housing extended Welcome Inn’s opening, but has converted it into a hygiene station, so those on the streets can have access to showers, bathrooms, and laundry facilities.

The provincial government has been moving residents without homes into vacant hotel rooms and community centres since late April to reduce the risk of COVID-19 infections, especially in large camps such as the ones in Vancouver and Victoria.

Currently, Kelowna’s residents experiencing homelessness are still camping at the baseball diamond on Recreation Avenue, behind the curling club.

READ MORE: COVID-19: Government response to people experiencing homelessness in Kelowna

READ MORE: B.C. Housing, City of West Kelowna respond to temporary winter shelter closure

Coronavirus

