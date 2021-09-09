Iranian-styled winery proposed in Kelowna

The proposed winery’s 19.5-metre observation tower is 10 metres taller than the city typically allows for alcohol production facilities. (Azhadi Vineyards/Contributed)

A proposed winery with Iranian design cues near Kelowna’s northern edge could have an observation tower more than twice the normally allowed height.

Typically, the city limits alcohol production buildings to 9.5 metres. Azhadi Vineyards, located in the McKinley area on Shayler Road, is hoping city council will approve a height variance to allow for a 19.5-metre look-out tower at its planned winery which city staff say is designed to resemble a “Persian wind catcher/passive cooling tower.” The tower would be used to monitor the vineyards and as an attraction for guests during wine tours.

City staff are recommending council endorse the variance at its Sept. 21 meeting. A winery in the area has been in the city’s plans since 2005 and the vineyard started planting grapes in 2018. Staff said the building would be located centrally in the property and would have little visual impact on the surrounding area.

“The proposed winery includes iconic architecture, with the goal of celebrating Canada’s unique cultural diversity, bringing people together to celebrate and create a place of gratitude,” said Azhadi Vineyards in its application to the city.

“There are significant architectural motifs from Iranian architecture that are cleverly combined with more modern western architectural features. The height variance permits the use of these architectural features to help create an intimate sanctuary based on ancient Persian teachings of Good thoughts, Good deeds, Good words.”

A similar project in West Kelowna was turned down last month. Goats Peak Winery’s proposed observation tower would’ve required high-rise training for West Kelowna firefighters, which would’ve cost the city $200,000.

