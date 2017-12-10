Living Things International Arts Festival runs Jan. 4 to Feb. 5 at various venues around Kelowna

International Arts Festival returns to Kelowna

Living Things is a month-long festival with live performances by artists from around the world

The Living Things International Arts Festival brings Kelowna’s arts communities together once a year for an inclusive winter festival with live performances from regional, national and international artists in several local venues.

This year’s festival takes place from Jan. 5 to Feb. 4 at various venues in downtown Kelowna and on UBC’s Okanagan campus

The 2018 festival features performers from France, Australia, Toronto, Vancouver and the Okanagan region. The festival also includes a jazz trio at the Kelowna Community Theatre, experimental video and visual art at the New Art Centre, spoken word performances, and many other events.

“The Living Things festival fills a vital niche in the Okanagan Valley’s cultural fabric,” says festival organizer and UBC Associate Professor Neil Cadger. “The festival will feature boundary-pushing contemporary theatre, music, dance, animated films, visual art and multi-media performances from international artists at the height of their game.”

Living Things will animate venues across Kelowna’s cultural district during the winter season in collaboration with UBC Okanagan’s Faculty of Creative and Critical Studies, Ballet Kelowna, Bumbershoot Children’s Theatre, the Rotary Centre for the Arts, the Alternator Centre for Contemporary Art and Skin and Bones Music Series.

Cadger says there is something for everyone at the Living Things festival from children’s puppet theatre to a challenging, live exploration of what might constitute being a ‘foreign radical’ in contemporary Canada.

For a full list of events and information on tickets and each performance, visit www.livingthingsfestival.com.

What: Living Things International Arts Festival

Who: Faculty of Creative and Critical Studies, Inner Fish Performance Company

When: Festival runs Jan. 5 to Feb. 4 with various show times

Where: Rotary Centre for the Arts, Kelowna Community Theatre, Bumbershoot Children’s Theatre, UBC Okanagan’s campus, the FINA gallery, Research Studio for Spaces and Things, Centre for Culture and Technology, University Centre and New Art Centre

International Arts Festival returns to Kelowna

Living Things is a month-long festival with live performances by artists from around the world

