An Interior Health nurse administers Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aids in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (Phil McLachlan/Kelowna Capital News)

An Interior Health nurse administers Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aids in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (Phil McLachlan/Kelowna Capital News)

Interior Health sees 93 new COVID-19 cases Friday

The health authority declared a new outbreak at a Kelowna retirement home, where one person has died

Interior Health (IH) has reported 93 new cases of COVID-19 in the region Friday, April 23.

That brings the region’s rolling total up to 10,458 cases of the virus. There are 802 active cases in the region with 32 people currently hospitalized and 12 in critical care.

A total of 124 people have died from the virus in the region to date. There have been two additional deaths since April 21.

IH declared a new outbreak at Sandalwood Retirement Resort in Kelowna, where 10 residents and one staff have tested positive for the virus.

“Sadly, one person has passed away from their illness,” IH said in a press release Friday. “Contact tracing is occurring and anyone in close contact with these individuals are provided direction on self-isolation and monitoring for symptoms. Additional testing is being conducted.”

Another death was also reported in connection to the outbreak at Cottonwoods Care Centre long-term care in Kelowna, which has had 29 cases (26 residents and three staff) and now two deaths.

On the vaccination front, IH reported 41,636 new vaccine doses in the region Friday. So far in the vaccine roll-out, just over 1,453,000 first doses have been administered in the region, while 88,663 people have received their second dose.

Provincewide, B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate has stayed high with 1,001 new cases Friday, but the number of people in hospital with the virus declined from a record 502 Thursday to 462 today.

READ MORE: B.C. sees decline in hospitalizations, 1,001 new COVID-19 cases Friday

READ MORE: COVID-19 outbreak declared at Kelowna retirement home

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirusvaccines

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Out-of-control open burn in Shuswap prompts warning for public
Next story
B.C. sees decline in hospitalizations, 1,001 new COVID-19 cases Friday

Just Posted

An Interior Health nurse administers Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aids in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (Phil McLachlan/Kelowna Capital News)
Interior Health sees 93 new COVID-19 cases Friday

The health authority declared a new outbreak at a Kelowna retirement home, where one person has died

City of Armstrong residents will get a chance to hear more information and submit feedback at a public hearing via Zoom Monday, Jan, 18, at 5 p.m., in regards to a rezoning application for a lot on Adair Street. The application calls for the lot to be rezoned from park to multi-residential which would allow an affordable housing project to be built on the site. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Armstrong’s affordable apartments back on docket

City staff suggest council reach out to potential partners to carry on with development near arena

A fire that broke out near Okanagan College's Vernon campus Thursday, April 22, 2021, is suspected as being human-caused. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Grassfire near Vernon college campus likely human-caused

Coldstream fire spokesperson admonished those who fling cigarette butts out of cars during dry weather

Vernon firefighters responded to a hedge fire Thursday, April 23, 2021 in Linear Park. (Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star)
WATCH: Hedge fire sparks Vernon neighbourhood concerns

Neighbours say the bench, where the fire was, is a constant area of concern

A photo posted to Chris “Sky” Saccoccia’s Twitter following his rally in Kelowna on Thursday, April 22, 2021. The photo shows him shaking hands with a Kelowna Mountie. (@chrissaccoccia1/Twitter)
Kelowna RCMP denies support for top anti-masker Chris Sky’s movement despite his claims

Following a Thursday evening rally, Chris “Sky” Saccoccia thanked cops for alleged support of his movement

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Canada buys 65M Pfizer booster shots for protection against COVID-19 variants

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the deal with Pfizer includes options to add 30 million doses in both 2022 and 2023, and an option for 60 million doses in 2024

Chris Sky
Anti-mask activist Chris Sky makes stop in Golden

He made the stop as he travels to Calgary as a part of his cross-country ‘Freedom Convoy’

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The Shuswap Fire Department was called to a bush fire in the 3000 block of Lindberg Road in Sorrento about 1:25 p.m. on Thursday, April 22. It was contained, with mutal aid from the White Lake and the Tappen Sunnybrae fire departments, at 0.4 hectares and no structures were involved. (Sean Coubrough/Columbia Shuswap Regional District photo)
Out-of-control open burn in Shuswap prompts warning for public

Fire service coordinator warns of dry conditions, urges people to follow burn rules

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

University Pharmacy in Vancouver after all available appointments to receive the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine were booked, April 1, 2021. Vaccine supplies at many pharmacies ran out this week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. sees decline in hospitalizations, 1,001 new COVID-19 cases Friday

462 in hospital, 160 in intensive care, four more deaths

The Nk’Mip RV Park, owned and operated by Osoyoos Indian Band, has announced its plans to respect the new provincial travel restrictions announced April 23, 2021. (Nk’Mip RV Park / Facebook)
South Okanagan RV park cancels bookings for those outside local health area

Travel restrictions effective April 23 prohibit non-essential travel between local health boundaries

A Gladstone Secondary School student was diagnosed with the respiratory infection. An exposure notice was sent out Thursday, April 22. (Google Maps)
Case of infectious tuberculosis confirmed at Vancouver high school

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control issued an exposure notice Thursday after a student was diagnosed

A Klee Cho Aviation B206 sits at the Dease Lake Airport on April 18 before moving passengers and supplies to Telegraph Creek. (Submitted Photo/ Mark Wheatley)
Helicopters deliver food, supplies to northern B.C. community after road closure

Road is expected to re-open by the end of April

Most Read