Interior Health reports 31 new COVID-19 cases

Interior Health is reporting 31 new cases of COVID-19 in the region in the past 24 hours.

As of Friday, Nov. 20, the region’s total cases amount to 1,203.

Of these, 235 are considered active, and on isolation.

According to the health authority, none of the new cases have come as a result of current outbreaks at long-term care facilities. IH reports there have been no change in case numbers at these facilities.

In the region, one person is in hospital, and one person is in the intensive care unit.

The numbers of deaths in the Interior Health region is unchanged, and remains at three.

In B.C., the province has recorded 516 new cases.

