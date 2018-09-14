Interior Health moves adult services site in Kelowna

Interior Health is moving its Adult Day Services site.

Effective Saturday, Sept. 15, Adult Day Services at the Apple Valley site is moving from its current location at 2055 Benvoulin Crt., to the nearby 2075 Benvoulin Crt. (behind Orchard Park Mall).

The hours, care and activities will remain the same, with added benefits of:

· A new bathing program which includes a walk-in shower

· Enhanced safety and convenience as the new space has its own entrance and washrooms

· Convenient parking

· Attached kitchen/dining area for improved meal service

“Adult Day Services are an important part of our seniors’ care strategy – they are key in supporting seniors to remain independent as long as possible,” says Interior Health board chair Doug Cochrane. “We are looking forward to inviting clients into the new, enhanced location this week.”

Adult Day Services at the Apple Valley site are open Monday to Friday, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The service is much appreciated by clients like 96-year-old Margaret Steffenson, who says the service is “as good as it gets.” Or Albert Goward, who says “Thursday to next Tuesday is such a long wait. I miss everyone when I’m not here. I am not sure what I would do without the program.”

Adult Day Services are offered as a part of Home and Community Care programming. These programs are designed to be culturally and age-appropriate, and help individuals remain at home while supporting caregivers by providing a range of health, personal, social, and recreational services in a safe and caring environment.

For more information, call Home and Community Care at 250-980-1400 or visit IH’s website.

