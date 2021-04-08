The Peach is adhering to the mandatory mask protocols put in place by the Provincial Health Officer on Nov. 19. (Monique Tamminga Western News)

Interior Health doesn’t echo B.C.’s daily COVID record

80 new cases reported Thursday, April 8, compared to 91 the day prior

There is record number of daily cases of COVID-19 in B.C., but not for the Interior Health.

The local area reports 80 new cases Thursday, April 8, which is down form 91 the day prior. Meanwhile the province as a whole recorded a high of 1,293 cases,

READ MORE: B.C. sets new COVID-19 daily record with 1,293 cases Thursday

The number of cases at facilities reporting outbreaks also remains unchanged from yesterday’s reporting.

Cottonwoods Care Centre long-term care in Kelowna has 28 cases: 25 residents and three staff, with one death connected to the outbreak.

Kelowna General Hospital unit 4E has three cases: one patient and two staff.

Vernon Jubilee Hospital’s level three surgical unit has 14 cases: 10 patients and four staff with one death connected to the outbreak.

READ MORE: Death at Kelowna among Interior Health COVID numbers

