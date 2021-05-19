Interior Health confirms Kelowna, Lake Country school exposures

Rutland Senior and George Elliot Secondary recorded exposures on May 18

Interior Health (IH) confirmed exposure events at two Central Okanagan schools on May 18.

The health authority said George Elliot Secondary in Lake Country and Rutland Senior Secondary in Kelowna had exposures, but the individuals are now self-isolating at home and have access to support from local public health teams.

IH will be following up directly with others who were potentially exposed to the cases.

The Central Okanagan School District is reminding staff, students and families that if they are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 or are feeling unwell, they should stay home.

