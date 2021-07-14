100 Mile District General Hospital is not being evacuated at this time. (File photo).

Interior Health cancels immunization clinics in 100 Mile, evacuates patients

100 Mile District General Hospital is not being evacuated at this time

Interior Health has cancelled its COVID-19 immunization clinics in 100 Mile House and is evacuating some patients due to the Flat Lake wildfire.

Six residents from long-term care, two community care clients, and nine acute care patients have been evacuated, IH said in a news release. The 100 Mile District General Hospital is not evacuated at this time, and anyone requiring emergency care should proceed to this hospital as needed.

Interior Health said it will directly contact those booked for immunization appointments to reschedule.

“We are working closely with municipalities, regional districts, and the BC Wildfire Service to ensure precautions are underway to protect patients, clients, and residents,” Interior Health said.

Those requiring support during this crisis are encouraged to call the BC Crisis Line at 310-6789.

Interior Health said it also continues to monitor wildfire activity across the region, including supporting anyone who may be in isolation due to COVID-19. Separate arrangements will be made for anyone with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 to protect the public from potential exposure.

Everyone is reminded to make preparations for wildfires, and smoky skies as air quality deteriorates by visiting: https://www.interiorhealth.ca/YourEnvironment/Emergency/Wildfires/Pages/default.aspx


