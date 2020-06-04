Injured equestrian rescued in North Okanagan

The Vernon Search and Rescue Group Society assisted in the Wednesday evening rescue

An injured equestrian was extricated by the Vernon Search and Rescue Group Society in the North Okanagan Wednesday, June 3, 2020. (Vernon Search and Rescue photo)

An equestrian was rescued after she suffered an injury while riding in the North Okanagan.

Members of the Vernon Search and Rescue Group Society assisted the BC Ambulance Service in extricating the fallen rider Wednesday night, June 3, at what they say is a popular riding location.

“We were able to bring her out the several km required via our Kioti Mechron—donated by Kioti through Timberstar Tractor,” the society said.

“Our patient—in true horsewoman style—was a trooper.”

The rescue society has been keeping busy during the pandemic. On Tuesday members underwent Fire Entrapment and Avoidance training via Zoom ahead of wildfire season.

Brendan Shykora

