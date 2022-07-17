Injured cyclist rescued in Central Okanagan Search and Rescue’s 51 task

Combined efforts from Central Okanagan Search and Rescue and the Kelowna Fire Department rescued a cyclist on Myra Canyon.
The teams were called Saturday evening to respond to an injured cyclist.
COSAR’s e-bike team arrived on scene first a did a medical assessment while fire personnel were on route.
The individual was treated for a head injury before being transported to a waiting ambulance using a utility vehicle.
Search and Rescue took to Facebook to thank the Myra Canyon Bicycle Rental staff for their assistance.
This was COSAR’s 51 task of 2022.
@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on