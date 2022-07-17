Injured cyclist rescued in Central Okanagan Search and Rescue’s 51 task

Kelowna Fire assisted in the rescue

Combined efforts from Central Okanagan Search and Rescue and the Kelowna Fire Department rescued a cyclist on Myra Canyon.

The teams were called Saturday evening to respond to an injured cyclist.

COSAR’s e-bike team arrived on scene first a did a medical assessment while fire personnel were on route.

The individual was treated for a head injury before being transported to a waiting ambulance using a utility vehicle.

Search and Rescue took to Facebook to thank the Myra Canyon Bicycle Rental staff for their assistance.

This was COSAR’s 51 task of 2022.

