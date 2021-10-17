Penticton Search and Rescue's trucks and side-by-sides were used to rescue an injured cyclist near the oven rocks in Naramata Saturday. (Submitted)

Injured cyclist rescued from KVR Trail in Penticton

This was Penticton Search and Rescue’s second call on Saturday

Penticton and District Search and Rescue (PENSAR) had another busy Saturday with two separate rescues.

PENSAR had to evacuate an injured cyclist on the KVR trail Saturday evening, marking the second task of the day.

The first rescue of the day came in at 2 p.m. PENSAR was called by paramedics to come help rescue an injured man in the Kaleden area.

Then just before 6 p.m., Penticton Search and Rescue were called a second time, to locate and evacuate an injured female cyclist on the KVR Trail.

Using a SAR locate-dispatch program, the team was able to pinpoint the woman on the KVR trail near the rock ovens, said PENSAR manager Randy Brown.

A total of 11 personnel were dispatched using three rescue trucks and two side-by-sides to bring her to Chute Lake Road where she was transferred to awaiting ambulance crews. The injuries were non life threatening, said Brown.

Last week, PENSAR had to use its helicopter to rescue an injured climber off Skaha Bluffs.

READ MORE: Injured woman heli-rescued off popular Penticton climbing mountain

