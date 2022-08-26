A police vehicle is seen outside of a Lynrick Road home on the morning of Aug. 25. (Contributed)

A police vehicle is seen outside of a Lynrick Road home on the morning of Aug. 25. (Contributed)

Infant expected to recover after ingesting possible toxic drugs at Kelowna home

RCMP and emergency services were called at 2:40 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon (Aug. 24)

Kelowna RCMP and BC Emergency Services responded a case of a one-year-old who was unconscious on Wednesday afternoon (Aug. 24).

When the RCMP arrived to the 1600-block of Lynrick Road, they found a family member giving the infant CPR on the hood of a vehicle. The family told officers the infant might have ingested an unknown substance.

The one-year old was given Narcan at the scene and responded positively. They were still taken to hospital for further treatment and are expected to make a full recovery.

The Ministry of Children and Family Development is taking care of the child for now.

RCMP Vulnerable Persons Unit has opened a file and the investigation is still on-going. The Child Advocacy Centre is taking a main role in the investigation as well.

Cst. Mike Della-Paolera said that this once again demonstrates the need for more support for those struggling with substance abuse.

“We at the RCMP are so grateful for the actions of the family member and all first responders who no doubt saved this child’s life.”

READ MORE: Data from Kelowna crane collapse allowed to be held onto by RCMP

READ MORE: Kelowna prolific offender picked up again just days after last arrest

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

babysittingBreaking NewsKelowna

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Vancouver police say man who died after beanbag shooting had been asking for help

Just Posted

A police vehicle is seen outside of a Lynrick Road home on the morning of Aug. 25. (Contributed)
Infant expected to recover after ingesting possible toxic drugs at Kelowna home

A memorial for the five victims of July's fatal crane collapse stands in front of the Bernard Block construction site in downtown Kelowna as two new tower cranes are assembled at the site on Oct. 26, 2021. (Capital News)
Data from Kelowna crane collapse allowed to be held onto by RCMP

More than 50 friends and family gather to remember Sitara Liquor store manager Katherine McIlravey in Lake Country on Thursday afternoon (Aug. 25) (Photo - Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Friends and family gather to remember Lake Country liquor store manager

Head chef Adam Shannon and general manager Kelsey Matheson of Vernon Cactus Club.
Third in the Okanagan, 30th in Canada: Cactus Club opens in Vernon this fall