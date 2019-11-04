Thousands gathered for National Indigenous Peoples Day 2019. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)

Indigenous Tourism Conference coming to Kelowna

The 8th annual event will be occurring Nov. 12-14 at the Delta Grand in Kelowna

Indigenous leaders and business owners will all be gathering in Kelowna on Nov. 12- 14 to discuss how to grow the Indigenous tourism economy across the country.

The 8th annual International Indigenous Tourism Conference will be held at the Delta Grand in Kelowna.

As part of the event, representatives will discuss how product development, marketing and new partnerships around Indigenous tourism initiatives can help grow the national industry.

READ MORE: Tourism offers chance to preserve Indigenous culture

During the gathering attendees will also enjoy a “Taste of the Nations” Indigenous culinary event, a ticket to the Indigenous Tourism Awards & Gala and a cultural tour of the traditional First Nations territory where the event is being held on.

The Westbank First Nation, Lower Nicola and Upper Nicola Indian Band are the three Secwepemc First Nations helping to host this year’s event.

Last year’s conference proved to be a huge success, which saw the Tourism Conference be held on Treaty Six Territory in Saskatoon.

The event saw participants voice their thoughts on how Indigenous culture and community can be better preserved as the industry grows in Canada.

According to Indigenous BC, $705 million of gross domestic output was generated by Indigenous businesses in 2016. Seventy-four direct full-time jobs were also created by Indigenous tourism business in the same year.

To register for the 2019 Indigenous tourism conference, you can visit the event website.

Most Read